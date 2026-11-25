Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci face charges following a burglary attempt at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, on Monday evening.

Police in Norfolk have charged two individuals following a security incident at Anmer Hall, the private country residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The break-in attempt occurred on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement authorities who secured the scene and apprehended the suspects nearby. This incident has raised security concerns at the King's Sandringham Estate, where the Royal family maintains a significant presence.

Break-in Details at Anmer Hall

The event unfolded shortly before 6pm on Monday when local police were alerted to reports of suspicious activity surrounding the ten-bedroom property. Anmer Hall is situated within the grounds of the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, a location historically linked to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who gifted the mansion to the Prince and Princess of Wales as a wedding present. The residence has long served as a retreat for the Royal family, offering a degree of privacy away from their primary London and Windsor homes.

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During the investigation, officers identified two men in the vicinity of the estate who matched the description of the individuals causing alarm. Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene. The timing of the incident coincided with the absence of the senior Royals, as Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis-were reportedly at their main home in Windsor at the time. The property remains secure, though the breach highlights the vulnerability of even high-profile estates to unauthorized entry attempts.

Charges Against Suspects Doku and Ndoci

The two men arrested have been formally charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Mirgen Doku, aged 34, resides at Courtfield Gardens in South Kensington, west London. The second suspect, Arilen Ndoci, aged 32, is listed as having no fixed address. Authorities have identified both men as Albanian nationals, a detail that has been confirmed by police sources handling the case. The charges reflect the severity of the attempted burglary, which targeted a protected royal property.

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Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci are currently held in police custody following their arrest. They are scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court this morning to face the formal charges. The legal proceedings are expected to move quickly given the nature of the offense and the high-profile status of the victims. Prosecutors will present evidence of the unauthorized entry and the intent to commit theft, which carries significant legal weight in the UK justice system. The outcome of the magistrates' hearing will determine further bail conditions or remand status for the accused.

Impact on Royal Security and Estate Protocols

This incident at Anmer Hall underscores the rigorous security measures in place at royal residences, even those considered less public-facing than Buckingham Palace. The Sandringham Estate is a protected site, and any breach attempts are treated with utmost seriousness by law enforcement and private security teams. The charge of trespassing on a protected site indicates that the location enjoys specific legal protections beyond standard burglary laws, reflecting its status as part of the Crown's estate.

The absence of the Royal family during the incident may have been a factor in the suspects' decision to target the property, although police have not confirmed this motive. Prince William and Kate Middleton have increasingly utilized Anmer Hall as their primary country home, raising its profile in recent years. The family, including their young children, was safely located in Windsor, away from the immediate danger posed by the break-in attempt. No injuries were reported, and the property damage, if any, is expected to be minimal given the swift police response.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Following the appearance at Norwich Magistrates' Court, the case will likely proceed to a higher court for sentencing if the charges are upheld. Legal experts note that breaking into a dwelling with intent to steal can result in substantial prison sentences, particularly when the property is deemed protected or of high value. The suspects, Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci, will await further developments in the legal system while remaining in custody. Public attention on this case is expected to remain focused on the security of royal properties and the effectiveness of estate protection measures.

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Police have not released further details regarding the extent of the attempted break-in or any items that may have been targeted. Investigators continue to review security footage and witness statements to build a comprehensive case against the two men. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges in safeguarding private residences of public figures. Authorities urge the public to respect the privacy and security of such estates, emphasizing that unauthorized access will be met with swift and serious legal consequences. More information regarding the trial date and specific charges will be provided as the case progresses through the judicial system.