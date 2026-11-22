Susur Ahmed and Wasim Iqbal face charges following the fatal daylight robbery at Lala Jewellers in Peterborough on November 14. Two suspects charged after Peterborough jeweller attack. Community mourns Ansar Mahmood as police seek further evidence.

Two men have been formally charged with robbery following a violent daylight raid on Lala Jewellers in Peterborough that resulted in the death of Ansar Mahmood and injured a second staff member. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, when a gang of six suspected robbers stormed the Gladstone Street shop shortly before noon. Police confirmed that Subur Ahmed, age 20, and Wasim Iqbal, age 43, both residents of Bradford, were arrested on Tuesday, November 17.

Details Of The Violent Daylight Raid

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:50 am on November 14 after reports of a violent disturbance at the business. The suspects allegedly burst into the store and assaulted the two employees working behind the counter before emptying shelves of jewellery. Mr Mahmood, 55, suffered serious injuries during the attack and was rushed to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. He tragically died approximately one week after the incident, leading detectives to treat his death as suspicious.

Also read Two men die after glider crashes into Loch Leven during training flight

A second employee, a 30-year-old man, also sustained injuries during the chaos but was described as having only minor injuries. The six suspects fled the scene immediately after the robbery. Cambridgeshire Police launched a Major Crime Unit investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding Mr Mahmood's death. The force has maintained an enhanced police presence in the Gladstone Street area to reassure the local community and gather further information.

Legal Proceedings And Arrests

Subur Ahmed and Wasim Iqbal were taken into custody on Tuesday morning, November 17, on suspicion of robbery. The pair was subsequently charged with robbery and possession of criminal property on November 19. They made their initial appearance at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Friday, where they were remanded in custody. Both men are scheduled to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 18 for further legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Police are currently investigating whether the two arrested individuals were part of the original group of six men involved in the raid. Authorities have not released further details regarding the status of the other four suspects. The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify and apprehend any remaining perpetrators. The charges against the two men mark a significant development in the case, providing a measure of justice for the victims and their families.

Community Mourning And Police Appeal

The Peterborough Joint Mosques Council issued a heartfelt tribute to Ansar Mahmood, describing him as a kind and caring man who was highly respected throughout the city. The organization highlighted his willingness to help others and expressed deep sympathy to his family, friends, and colleagues. They prayed for Allah to grant the family patience and strength during this painful time. The council also extended their thoughts to the other staff member who was injured in the attack.

Superintendent Olly Warsop acknowledged the challenging nature of the incident for the local community and the families involved. He emphasized the police commitment to bringing all those involved in the robbery to justice. The force is urging anyone who was in the Gladstone Street area around the time of the robbery to come forward. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with individuals who observed suspicious behavior before or after the incident.

Police are actively seeking CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the vicinity that may have captured relevant details of the event. Residents and business owners are encouraged to review their personal recording devices for any useful information. Those with information can contact the police in confidence via the Major Incident Public Portal using reference number 35/88602/26. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.