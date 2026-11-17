Pawel Kupla and Slawomir Alama face murder and arson charges following a deadly house fire in Hounslow that killed Anna Kowalska and injured eight others.

Pawel Kupla and Slawomir Alama are scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a plea hearing regarding the murder of Anna Kowalska during a devastating residential fire in Hounslow. The two suspects face a series of serious charges stemming from the incident that claimed the life of the fifty-year-old victim and left eight other individuals hospitalized with severe injuries.

Kupla, who is currently of no fixed address, is specifically accused of murdering Kowalska after he allegedly set fire to the property on Berkeley Avenue. In addition to the murder charge, the thirty-four-year-old faces eight counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life. The Metropolitan Police initiated a major investigation to identify those responsible for the blaze that erupted in the early hours of the morning.

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Detailed Charges And Arrests

Slawomir Alama, aged forty-one and residing at Bath Road in Hounslow, is due to appear with the same core charges as Kupla. His legal exposure is further compounded by two additional counts for possession of a class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place. Both men previously appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court before this upcoming plea hearing scheduled to determine the next steps in the judicial process.

The emergency response to the property on Berkeley Avenue began in the early hours of Wednesday, August nineteen. Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene following reports of a house fire. The severity of the incident resulted in nine people being transported to the hospital, where medical staff worked tirelessly to save the victims. Despite their best efforts, Kowalska later died from her injuries.

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Investigation And Suspect Apprehension

Kupla was apprehended by Kent Police on Sunday, August twenty-three while he was traveling on a train to France. The arrest came after the Metropolitan Police launched a comprehensive investigation to track down those responsible for the arson. The swift action by law enforcement agencies across different regions of the United Kingdom ensured that the primary suspect was secured before he could flee the country.

Alama was subsequently arrested in Leeds on Tuesday, August twenty-five with the support of West Yorkshire Police. The coordination between the Metropolitan Police and regional forces was critical in bringing both suspects to justice. The joint effort highlighted the collaborative nature of the police investigation into this high-profile and tragic event in west London.

Trial Date And Official Statements

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, issued a statement expressing sympathy for the community affected by the tragedy. He emphasized that thoughts remain with the victim's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time. The statement also acknowledged the pain of everyone who was injured in the fire, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

A provisional date of June seven, twenty-twenty-seven has been set for the trial at The Old Bailey. This timeline allows for the extensive legal preparation required for such a complex case involving multiple serious charges. The proceedings at The Old Bailey will determine the legal fate of both Kupla and Alama regarding the charges of murder, arson, and drug offenses.