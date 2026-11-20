Two men have died after a two-seater Perkoz glider crashed into Loch Leven in Scotland during a local training flight. Police say the deaths are not suspicious and the AAIB has launched an investigation.

The bodies of two men have been found after a glider crashed into a Scottish loch during a training flight. A huge emergency operation was launched at Loch Leven shortly after 11am on Friday after reports the two-seater Perkoz glider had gone into the water.

Helicopters were dispatched to the Loch Leven area this morning after the crash involving the light aircraft. The alarm was raised shortly after 11am at the beauty spot near Kinross, Fife. Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of two men following the tragedy, which saw the glider crash into the loch. Police Scotland say the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

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Scottish Gliding Centre Incident

The incident happened close to Scottish Gliding Centre, which said the glider had crashed whilst on a local training flight. The Scottish Gliding Centre, based at nearby Portmoak Airfield, confirmed the serious incident involving a two-seater Perkoz glider. It added: The incident is currently under investigation by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport and the police in conjunction with the British Gliding Association.

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At the present time there is no indication as to the cause of the accident. A force statement read: Around 11.05am on Friday, 20 November, 2026, Police Scotland received a report of a glider having crashed into Loch Leven in the Kinross area. Emergency services attended and the bodies of two men have been recovered. Their next of kin have been informed.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been informed. Local airspace restrictions remain in place. The Perkoz is a two-seater sailplane and standard models are unpowered - launched via winch or aerotow.

Emergency Response Details

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: Two special operations response teams (SORT), an air ambulance with critical care team, an ambulance, and HM Coastguard were dispatched to the scene. Meanwhile the Air Accidents Investigation Branch added: An accident which occurred at Loch Leven near Kinross, Fife, involving a glider has been notified to the AAIB. An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to begin making enquiries.