Two men have been found guilty of murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey who suffered 40 internal and external injuries. The infant died in July 2023 after being taken into Blackpool Victoria Hospital. A post-mortem found the injuries to be non-accidental and signs of sexual abuse. The judge has expressed his gratitude to the jury and will set a date for sentencing. Victim statements from Preston's birth family and foster carers will be heard.

Two men found guilty of murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey who suffered 40 internal and external injuries. The infant died in July 2023 after being taken into Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A post-mortem found the injuries to be non-accidental and signs of sexual abuse. The judge has expressed his gratitude to the jury and will set a date for sentencing. Victim statements from Preston's birth family and foster carers will be heard. The men have been found guilty of a range of charges including murder, child cruelty, and sexual assault.

The case is being described as one of the most shocking and horrific cases dealt with by the Crown Prosecution Service. The birth mother of Preston Davey is a notorious convicted murderer who brutally tortured and killed a pensioner. The men had been caring for the infant after he was taken from his mother five days after birth. The prosecution alleged that the infant had been smothered to death.

The jury has returned unanimous verdicts in every charge after almost three days of deliberations. The men will now face sentencing and the judge has discharged all of them from jury duty for the rest of their lives. The case highlights the importance of protecting children from abuse and ensuring they are safe in the care of those who are responsible for them. The Crown Prosecution Service has praised the bravery of the jury in delivering the verdicts.

The case is a reminder of the devastating impact of child abuse and the need for vigilance in protecting children from harm. The men's guilty verdicts are a testament to the strength of the evidence presented in court and the determination of the prosecution to bring them to justice. The case will now move on to the sentencing phase where the men will face punishment for their crimes.

The birth mother's identity can now be reported for the first time and she is described as a notorious convicted murderer. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting children from abuse and ensuring they are safe in the care of those who are responsible for them. The men's guilty verdicts are a significant step towards justice for the victim and his family.

The case highlights the need for greater support and resources to be made available to those who are working to protect children from abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service has praised the bravery of the jury in delivering the verdicts and the determination of the prosecution to bring the men to justice. The case is a reminder of the devastating impact of child abuse and the need for vigilance in protecting children from harm.

The men's guilty verdicts are a testament to the strength of the evidence presented in court and the determination of the prosecution to bring them to justice. The case will now move on to the sentencing phase where the men will face punishment for their crimes. The judge has expressed his gratitude to the jury and will set a date for sentencing. Victim statements from Preston's birth family and foster carers will be heard.

The men have been found guilty of a range of charges including murder, child cruelty, and sexual assault. The case is being described as one of the most shocking and horrific cases dealt with by the Crown Prosecution Service. The birth mother of Preston Davey is a notorious convicted murderer who brutally tortured and killed a pensioner. The men had been caring for the infant after he was taken from his mother five days after birth.

The prosecution alleged that the infant had been smothered to death. The jury has returned unanimous verdicts in every charge after almost three days of deliberations. The men will now face sentencing and the judge has discharged all of them from jury duty for the rest of their lives. The case highlights the importance of protecting children from abuse and ensuring they are safe in the care of those who are responsible for them.

The Crown Prosecution Service has praised the bravery of the jury in delivering the verdicts. The case is a reminder of the devastating impact of child abuse and the need for vigilance in protecting children from harm. The men's guilty verdicts are a testament to the strength of the evidence presented in court and the determination of the prosecution to bring them to justice.

The case will now move on to the sentencing phase where the men will face punishment for their crimes. The birth mother's identity can now be reported for the first time and she is described as a notorious convicted murderer. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting children from abuse and ensuring they are safe in the care of those who are responsible for them.

The men's guilty verdicts are a significant step towards justice for the victim and his family. The case highlights the need for greater support and resources to be made available to those who are working to protect children from abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service has praised the bravery of the jury in delivering the verdicts and the determination of the prosecution to bring the men to justice.

The case is a reminder of the devastating impact of child abuse and the need for vigilance in protecting children from harm. The men's guilty verdicts are a testament to the strength of the evidence presented in court and the determination of the prosecution to bring them to justice. The case will now move on to the sentencing phase where the men will face punishment for their crimes





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