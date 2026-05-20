Two men from Northern Ireland charged over high-value cocaine haul

Two men from Northern Ireland have been charged with possessing and supplying large quantities of cocaine. The men who are both believed to be involved in a drug trafficking scheme, have both been released on bail pending trial. The street value of the drugs seized was estimated at over £280,000.

Police has arrested two men from each side of the border in a drug operation that netted cocaine with an estimated street value of over £280,000.

Adnan Yusef, 24, of Colthurst Crescent in Dublin, and Pearce Elwood, 23, from Parkend Street in Belfast, both face charges connected to the seizure. According to Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Yusef was driving a BMW 1 Series when stopped in the Rathlin Street area of the city. Officers found a one kilo block of high purity cocaine and €1,000 in cash in the rear of the car.

During the interviews Yusef claimed that he was forced into this scheme due to debts, claiming that he owed an organised crime group in Dublin up to 15,000 euros. Detectives were informed about Yusef’s debts, and the court heard Elwood was stopped on foot at Ardilea Street in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast while carrying a bag containing a further three blocks of cocaine. He provided no comment to the questioned, but expressed fears for his own safety.

“He feels he may be subject to extreme violence as a result of the financial loss,” an investigating detective said. During the court hearing District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons was told the seized drugs have an estimated street value of £280,000. Police believes Yusef brought the shipment of cocaine across the border, delivered three kilos to Elwood, and that he planned to make a further delivery before being arrested.

It was revealed that Yusef admitted in interviews that he did a run to the north of Ireland at least once before, and various runs in the south of Ireland. Yusef, who is charged with possessing and supplying Class A drugs, as well as having criminal property, allowed police full access to his phone. But the court heard he is suspected of using an encrypted platform while under the control and direction of a crime gang based in Dublin.

Yusef’s defence solicitor argued that Yusef had fully cooperated with the probe and provided a full account to police. With two of Yusef’s sisters offering a £5,000 cash surety to secure his release, Judge Firtzsimons ruled that he can be released on bail if an agreed address is obtained in Northern Ireland. He must also allow inspections of an approved mobile phone as part of strict conditions.

Elwood faces charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of cocaine in connection with the seizures. District Judge felt that “It doesn’t appear that he leads an extravagant lifestyle that one might expect from someone ordinarily engaged in this kind of activity,” she submitted





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Cocaine Drug Trafficking Northern Ireland Arrest Trafficking Operation Drug Seizure Belfast Magistrates' Court Organized Crime Group

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