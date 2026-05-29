Two Men Jailed for Over a Decade After Fatal Speeding Crash While Inhaling Nitrous Oxide

Uways Hussain and Usmon Mahmood were sentenced for causing the death of Sylvester Abayomi in a high-speed collision in Manchester. They drove at 139mph while inhaling nitrous oxide, ran a red light, and killed a man on his way to work. The sentence is among the highest for a single-fatality dangerous driving case.

Two men have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after a fatal car crash caused by dangerous driving while under the influence of nitrous oxide .

Uways Hussain, aged 20, was driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI at speeds reaching 139 miles per hour, with his passenger Usmon Mahmood, aged 23, encouraging him and also inhaling the gas. The incident occurred on March 9 at the junction of Green End Road and Kingsway in Manchester, where Hussain ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, killing 50-year-old Sylvester Abayomi, who was on his way to work.

The court was shown footage of the collision, which happened at 4.30am. The victim’s partner, Denise Doyle, told the court that Sylvester was simply on his way to work, an ordinary hard-working man who should have returned home safely. She accused the defendants of leaving him to die alone without any compassion or humanity.

The court heard that prior to the crash, the pair had filmed videos on their mobile phones showing Hussain driving at over 100mph with one hand on the wheel, while both inhaled nitrous oxide. Mahmood was heard shouting encouragement. After the collision, Hussain’s Apple watch automatically called emergency services, but the men were unaware of the call and discussed leaving the scene and reporting the car as stolen. They fled and were later arrested after being tracked down by police.

The judge, Nicholas Dean KC, described the driving as a sustained, deliberate and escalating course of highly dangerous conduct over a prolonged period. He noted that they drove at extreme speeds, up to nearly 140mph, on roads with 30mph speed limits, far exceeding any safe or lawful limit. During the driving, both men handled mobile phones, recorded videos, and inhaled nitrous oxide.

Hussain, who had a previous conviction for drug-driving and was a law student working at an airport, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen. He was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in detention. Mahmood, who initially claimed he had tried to warn Hussain, was convicted of aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving and driving without insurance, receiving a sentence of 12 years and nine months.

Greater Manchester Police stated that this is believed to be one of the highest sentences for a death by dangerous driving offence involving a single fatality. The prosecutor, Rachel Shenton, said that the Golf was driven by Hussain and Mahmood was heard earlier shouting encouragement. After the crash, the Apple watch automatically called 999, and the pair were recorded discussing calling an Uber to leave and reporting the car as stolen.

The judge commented that the conversation did not reveal shock or concern for the victim. The men left the scene and ran from officers when they were tracked down, before being arrested. In mitigation, Hussain’s defense said he was a law student who worked full-time at an airport, and Mahmood’s defense said he was about to start an apprenticeship with Network Rail and was beginning to understand the impact of his behavior, expressing remorse.

Outside court, Detective Sergeant Thomas Johnson said that the actions that night were reckless, deliberate and ultimately devastating, resulting in one of the highest UK sentences for a death by dangerous driving involving a single fatality. He emphasized that Sylvester did nothing wrong; he entered a green light expecting to safely continue on his journey and instead lost his life.

The sentences reflect the severity of the crime and the tragic loss of a life caused by blatant disregard for road safety





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Dangerous Driving Fatal Crash Nitrous Oxide Sentencing Manchester

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