Police investigate the fatal crash of a Perkoz glider at Loch Leven on November 20, confirming two men died during a training flight in Kinross, Scotland.

Two men have tragically died following the crash of a two-seater microlight glider into the waters of Loch Leven in Scotland. Police Scotland confirmed that emergency services recovered the bodies of the men next to the town of Kinross on Friday at approximately 11.05am. The incident involved a training flight that went wrong, resulting in the loss of both individuals aboard the aircraft.

The Crash Details and Emergency Response

The Scottish Gliding Centre, which operates out of Portmoak Airfield adjacent to the loch, verified that a two-seat Perkoz glider was involved in the accident. The aircraft was conducting a training flight when it crashed into the water. Emergency responders, including two coastguard helicopters and resources from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.01am on Friday, 20 November, and dispatched one fire appliance and specialist resources to assist. Fire crews have since left the scene after providing initial support.

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Official Statements and Investigation Status

A spokesperson for the Scottish Gliding Centre stated that a serious incident is currently being investigated in conjunction with the British Gliding Association. The club has confirmed it is cooperating fully with these organizations. At this stage, there is no indication regarding the specific cause of the accident. A Police Scotland spokesperson emphasized that the deaths are not being treated as suspicious. The force added that next of kin for the deceased men have been formally informed, and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

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Regulatory Involvement and Airspace Restrictions

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified of the crash and a team of investigators has been deployed to the site to examine the wreckage and gather evidence. This involvement is standard procedure for aviation accidents to determine the technical and operational factors leading to the event. Additionally, local airspace restrictions are currently in place around Loch Leven to facilitate the ongoing enquiries and ensure the safety of the recovery and investigation teams.

Visual Evidence and Media Coverage

Footage shared on social media on November 20 showed a helicopter hovering over the body of water where the glider went down. The Coastguard confirmed that two of its helicopters were actively involved in the emergency response efforts earlier on Friday. These visual records, along with the official statements from Police Scotland and the gliding center, paint a clear picture of the coordinated multi-agency response to this tragic aviation incident in central Scotland.