Two Men Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Causing Death by Dangerous Driving

Two men, Uways Hussain and Usmon Mahmood, have been sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. They were involved in a high-speed crash that killed Sylvester Abayomi, who was on his way to work at the time of the crash. The men had been driving recklessly around the south Manchester area and had filmed themselves driving at high speed. They were caught and arrested within 12 minutes of the crash and have now been sentenced to prison.

Two men who filmed themselves speeding at 139mph in a 30mph zone while inhaling from balloons before crashing and killing the driver of another car have been sentenced to a total of 23 years in jail.

Uways Hussain, 20, and Usmon Mahmood, 23, had spent the night driving dangerously through Manchester before colliding with a vehicle being driven by Sylvester Abayomi. Mr Abayomi, who was on his way to work at the time of the crash at just after 4.30am on March 9, had pulled out at a junction only to be hit at high speed after Hussain and Mahmood ran a red light.

Rachel Shenton, prosecuting, said the Golf had been driven 'at speed' through the light and Mahmood had 'chanted encouragement' to Hussain as he drove. Immediately after the collision, Greater Manchester Police received an alert from Hussain's Apple watch which detected he had been involved in a collision. In audio from the alert the two men were heard discussing plans to flee the scene and attempting to decide what evidence they needed to remove from the vehicle.

Today they were jailed at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to the charges against them. From 11pm the night before, Hussain and Mahmood had been driving recklessly around the south Manchester area. The vehicle belonged to Mahmood, but was being driven by Hussain throughout the night at high-speed. Mobile phone footage recovered from the men showed them repeatedly reaching speeds of 130mph, running red lights and weaving through traffic.

At one stage the pair stopped at a petrol station, where footage shows Mahmood inhaling from a balloon while in the passenger seat.

Sylvester Abayomi, who was on his way to work at the time of the crash at just after 4.30am on March 9, had pulled out at a junction only to be hit at high speed after Hussain and Mahmood ran a red light Video footage from the men's phones showed them appearing to inhale from balloons while driving faster than 100mph The collision, which took place seconds after the men's vehicle was clocked at 139mph, caused massive damage to both vehicles The men have been sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison over the crash at the junction of Green End Road and Kingsway in Manchester Further footage recovered can see both men inhaling from balloons while Hussain is driving at over 100mph.

At approximately 4.36am, Mr Abayomi entered the junction of Green End Road and Kingsway on a green light. He was then struck by a Volkswagen Golf driven by Hussain which had run a red light at high speed. At the point of impact, it is believed the car was travelling at 99mph. Emergency services attended and Mr Abayomi was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Greater Manchester Police received several emergency calls to the crash and the automatic alert from the Apple watch. The men were heard discussing plans to flee the scene and reporting the vehicle as stolen. The pair also discussed whether Mr Abayomi was dead, but booked an Uber and fled the scene without checking on him. Police attended and within 12 minutes the pair had been located, caught and arrested.

When arrested by police, Hussain had to be tasered and told officers: 'None of us was even there. What's happened did somebody passed away?

' Uways Hussain, 20, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months detention after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured and failing to provide a specimen Usmon Mahmood 23, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months for aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving and aiding and abetting causing death by driving whilst uninsured Mahmood and Hussain filmed themselves driving at high speed in footage which police recovered from their phones In a victim impact statement, Mr Abayomi's partner of 20 years Denise Doyle said his death was a 'nightmare' and she felt she'd been 'left in a box and couldn't get out'.

She said he was 'hardworking', 'kind and dedicated' and 'full of life'.

'All of that was lost in single moment,' she added. 'Since that day my life has changed forever. The loss I feel is impossible to fully describe.

'It is not just grief it is a constant emptiness. Every day I wake up to the reality that he's gone.

'The life we were building has been taken away from me and the future we had planned no longer exists. ' His Honour Judge Dean, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, sentenced Hussain to 11 years and eight months detention and Mahmood to 12 years and nine months in prison. He said Mr Abayomi's death was 'wholly unnecessary' and 'entirely avoidable'. Hussain, he said, had engaged in a 'sustained, deliberate, and escalating' and 'highly dangerous conduct over a sustained period'.

The judge described the video footage as 'terrifying' and said Hussain had shown a 'flagrant disregard for the safety of other road users' and undertaken 'deliberate risk-taking seemingly for the thrill of it'





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Uways Hussain Usmon Mahmood Sylvester Abayomi Dangerous Driving Prison Sentence Manchester Crown Court Greater Manchester Police Apple Watch Mobile Phone Footage Petrol Station Red Light Volkswagen Golf Emergency Services Hospital Uber Victim Impact Statement Judge Sentence Prison Time

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