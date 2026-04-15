Two Met Officers Charged in Fatal Eltham Collision Involving Pregnant Woman

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged following a fatal collision in Eltham, southeast London, where a 39-week pregnant woman and her unborn child died after their car was struck by an unmarked police vehicle during a pursuit. PC Chris Johnson faces a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, and former PC Danny Tomkins is charged with dangerous driving. Both are due in court next week.

A devastating road collision in Eltham, southeast London, has resulted in the tragic loss of Mariam Ahmed, a 38-year-old pregnant woman, and her unborn child. The incident, which occurred on October 17, 2024, involved an unmarked police vehicle. As a consequence of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, two Metropolitan Police officers have been formally charged. PC Chris Johnson, aged 56, faces a charge of causing death by dangerous driving .

Additionally, former PC Danny Tomkins, 35, has been charged with dangerous driving. Both officers are scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 28. The tragic event unfolded around 6:15 PM when the officers, operating separate unmarked police cars, were actively engaged in the pursuit of a motorcyclist suspected of riding a stolen bike. Mariam Ahmed, who was reportedly from Woolwich and a devoted mother to two daughters with a husband, was 39 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision. The profound grief of her family and friends is acknowledged by the authorities, who express their continued condolences for this heartbreaking loss. The investigation, described as thorough and complex, was undertaken by the IOPC. The Metropolitan Police have cooperated fully with the IOPC throughout their enquiries. Authorities have stressed the importance of respecting the ongoing legal process and have therefore refrained from further comment to avoid prejudicing the upcoming court proceedings. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed that, after a comprehensive examination of all available evidence, criminal charges have been authorised against both the serving and former officer. The CPS has stated that their prosecutors have meticulously assessed the evidence to ensure sufficient grounds exist for bringing the case to court and that pursuing criminal proceedings is demonstrably in the public interest. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved in police pursuits and the devastating consequences that can arise when such operations go tragically wrong. The community in Eltham has been deeply affected, with floral tributes left at the scene, reflecting the widespread sorrow and shock. The Metropolitan Police Taskforce, to which PC Johnson is attached and former PC Tomkins was attached at the time of the incident, is under scrutiny as the investigation into the actions of its officers continues. The full details of the pursuit and the circumstances leading up to the collision remain the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, with the nation awaiting the outcome of the court case





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