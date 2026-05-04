Two Migrants Die as Boat Runs Aground off French Coast

A teenage girl and a woman died after a boat carrying over 80 migrants ran aground near Neufchatel-Hardelot, France, while attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain. The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting the perilous journey.

Tragedy struck off the French coast on Sunday as a severely overcrowded small boat attempting to reach Britain ran aground, resulting in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman.

The vessel, carrying an estimated 82 migrants, encountered disaster near Neufchatel-Hardelot, south of Boulogne-sur-Mer. Emergency responders discovered the bodies in the early hours of the morning, with initial reports suggesting the victims, believed to be Sudanese, were crushed amidst the chaos. The incident unfolded after an engine explosion forced passengers into a desperate huddle as flames erupted around 3 am.

According to survivor accounts, the engine malfunction and subsequent fire created a dangerous situation, pushing people together in a panicked attempt to escape the blaze. The boat eventually ran aground, and authorities found the two deceased women inside.

In addition to the fatalities, a man suffered severe burns and required emergency hospitalization, while five others were listed in critical condition. Seventeen individuals were rescued and transported to Boulogne-sur-Mer. Thirteen people sustained moderate injuries, and three suffered serious wounds, including burns, all receiving medical attention at local hospitals. Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and identify those responsible for organizing the perilous crossing.

A separate rescue operation by the French Navy vessel Minck successfully brought 17 people to safety from another small boat. This latest incident adds to a growing number of tragedies in the English Channel, a notorious route for migrants seeking to reach the UK. Just last month, four people died while attempting to board a dinghy in Equihen-Plage, and two others perished in similar circumstances shortly before.

These deaths coincide with an observed increase in crossing attempts due to improved weather conditions. Despite efforts by both the UK and French governments to curb illegal immigration, with over 5,000 successful crossings recorded this year and over 41,000 in 2025, the flow continues. Recent measures, including a three-year agreement between the UK and France involving increased French police presence on beaches and a £501 million investment in enforcement, aim to deter crossings and deport migrants.

However, at least eight people have already lost their lives this year attempting the dangerous journey, and at least 29 died last year. The opposition party has criticized the government's handling of the situation, calling for more drastic measures, including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights to facilitate faster deportations





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