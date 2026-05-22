Two migrants filmed themselves having fun in the back of a lorry as they crossed into Britain

Two men from Sudan uploaded three clips on TikTok - one of them dancing in the back of a lorry and making gun gestures to amidst cargo. The video received thousands of comments from across the UK and streaming platform. It shows migrants dressing in black puffer jackets and hats as they dance in the back of the lorry. They also mock the border control with a picture of a lorry with a caption on 'cargoGo'.

Men claiming to be migrants filmed themselves making gun gesture s and dancing in the back of a lorry as they sneaked into Britain with grins on their faces.

The pair uploaded three clips to TikTok - documenting their travels to England with Union Jack emojis. In one of the videos, the young men were seen sauntering towards a white lorry, dressed in black puffer jackets and warm hats and gloves. The footage was accompanied by Arabic drill music and a caption saying 'the next one will be even better, God willing'.

They both smiled as they lay on top of the cargo in the vehicle, apparently leaving northern France, making gun gestures to the beat of the music. In another clip, a picture of a lorry was displayed on the screen with 'cargoGo' written across it - mocking Britain's border control. A third video showed one of the men dancing in the back of the lorry as he jumped up and down to British rap music.

Dozens of social media users commented under the clips, with some stating their intentions to make it to the UK. The migrants posed as asylum seekers, using lorries to get into Britain. It comes after small boat crossings were halted due to bad weather conditions. Two men uploaded clips to TikTok.

One showed them wounding cargo as they jumped up and down to music. Another mocked the UK border control with a picture of a lorry. The migrants were from Sudan and uploaded the clips in Arabic. There was a viral video last year of a suspected migrant clinging to the bottom of a moving lorry.

It showed him talking to the camera from inside the lorry as it moved





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Tiktok Migrants Border Control Lorry Dancing Gun Gesture

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