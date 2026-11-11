Two Migrants Sentenced to 15 Years for Filmed Rape of 17‑Year‑Old in Manchester

A 2019 Airbnb party in Manchester turned into a crime when two migrants were jailed for 15 years each after raping and filming a 17‑year‑old. The case highlights the seriousness of sexual violence and the potential for deportation of offenders.

In Manchester, two migrant men were sentenced to 15 years each in prison on 26 April for raping a 17‑year‑old girl during a 2019 Airbnb party. Hadi Khangheshlaghi, 25, and Armin Takhfifi, 26, were found guilty of two counts of rape after prosecutors described the assault as violent and sustained.

How the Attack Unfolded

The 17‑year‑old was invited to a party at an Airbnb where her friends had organiser messages about how many girls were attending. When her friend entered a room, she heard that the victim was drunk and the attackers were attempting to rape her. After being prodded by the men, she was led from the room, barricaded, and subjected to a humiliating assault while she was too intoxicated to protest.

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Witnesses and court testimony revealed that the men, both from Stockport, blocked the door, undressed the girl, moved her around the bed in different positions, and filmed the entire rape while laughing. The victim, who was intoxicated with alcohol and cannabis, cried as the men treated her like an object.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Prosecutor Richard Littler KC described the defendants as having "killed the victim's dignity". Judge Tom Gilbart rejected an adjournment application and imposed a 15‑year sentence for each man. The sentence acknowledges the life‑changing impact on the victim, who suffered severe psychological harm and internal injuries.

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Both men hold indefinite leave to remain but are not UK citizens. Judge Gilbart noted they may face automatic deportation after release. The courtroom audience reacted strongly, with supporters standing and shaking hands as sentences were handed down.

Impact on the Victim and Future Actions

The victim's doctor noted internal injuries and lacerations. She has been unable to return to her previous life and struggles with shame and severe emotional distress. The court highlighted that the crime stripped her of her dignity and identity.

Although the defendants' counsel submitted a letter indicating Takhfifi's severe anxiety and depression, the judge dismissed the request for a mental health report, stating a delay would be unnecessary and disproportionate.

Following sentencing, the authorities will proceed with potential deportation procedures. The case serves as a stark reminder of the seriousness of sexual violence and the legal consequences for those who commit such crimes.