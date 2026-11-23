Retired DJ Robert Stewart and former landlord Tommy Golden admit guilt in the Stockport case involving the drugging and abuse of a woman, expanding the scope of the ongoing trial.

Robert Stewart and Tommy Golden have become the latest individuals to enter guilty pleas in a high-profile criminal case centered on the systematic sexual abuse of a woman in Stockport, Greater Manchester. Stewart, a 70-year-old retired DJ, appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court where he admitted to two counts of rape and one count of conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. These charges relate to an incident that occurred on September 21, 2025, where the victim was allegedly incapacitated by drugs before the assault took place.

Guilty Pleas from Stewart and Golden

In a separate legal proceeding at Manchester Magistrates Court, 59-year-old Tommy Golden admitted to a single count of sexually assaulting the victim. Golden, who is not currently part of the main trial group, appeared via videolink from Risley Prison in Warrington. He confessed to touching the victim on June 29, 2025. Following his admission, the magistrates remanded Golden back into custody, where he will remain until he is sentenced after the conclusion of the primary trial against the other defendants.

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Details of the Alleged Criminal Scheme

The central figure in these proceedings is the victim's husband, who is currently in his sixties and has pleaded guilty to multiple severe offenses. He admitted to 62 sexual offenses against his wife over a period spanning two decades, including rape, sexual assault, and administering substances with intent to commit a sexual offense. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2023, the husband invited men he met online to their four-bedroom home to partake in the abuse of his unconscious wife.

Ongoing Trial of Nine Men in Stockport

Robert Stewart remains the central defendant in the current trial at Minshull Street Crown Court alongside eight other men. Stewart admitted to two counts of raping the victim on September 21, 2025, and one count of conspiracy to administer a substance with intent, leading a jury to formally find him guilty on these three counts. However, he continues to deny a fourth count alleging conspiracy to rape, which remains under active trial proceedings.

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List of Co-Defendants Facing Charges

Nine men are standing trial for their alleged roles in the abuse at the Stockport residence. Alongside Stewart, the defendants include David Graves, a 60-year-old sales representative; Jonathan Kirk, a 43-year-old senior paramedic; Mohammed Sabir, a 29-year-old recruitment consultant; Alan Keelan, a 42-year-old youth football coach; Jordan Wallace, a 31-year-old building company worker and dog walker; Philip Wild, a 58-year-old taxi driver; Richard Townsend, a 38-year-old metal worker; and Daniel Rayner, a 42-year-old self-employed mechanic. All nine deny a variety of sexual offenses related to the case.

Statements from Prosecution and Previous Convictions

Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC stated earlier this month that the men on trial derived sexual gratification from the use and abuse of the victim, who was given a cocktail of stupefying drugs. She described the husband as living a double life while hiding dark secrets, noting that the depravity of the nine men on trial had no bounds. In addition to those on trial, four other men have already pleaded guilty to various sexual offenses at earlier hearings. These individuals are Karl Lindsay, 56, of Taunton, Somerset; Graham Brougham, 74, of Northwich, Cheshire; Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee; and Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport, who will be sentenced at a later date alongside the husband.