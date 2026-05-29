Two-Motor System Drives Chromosome Shape Change During Cell Division, Rice Study Finds

Researchers at Rice University have developed a theoretical model describing how chromosomes transform from a spherical ball into a cylindrical shape during mitosis, driven by a combination of processive and nonprocessive motor proteins. The study, published in PNAS, explains how symmetry breaking in chromosome structure is essential for accurate DNA segregation.

During cell division , chromosomes must change their shape dramatically. In most of the cell cycle, chromosomes exist as spherical balls of DNA packed with proteins.

However, when mitosis begins, these balls transform into elongated cylinders that can be easily transported to the daughter cells. This shape change, known as symmetry breaking, is essential for proper chromosome segregation. Researchers at Rice University, led by Professor Peter Wolynes, have proposed a new theoretical model explaining how this transformation occurs.

Their work, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, describes a two-motor system that pulls on loops of DNA extruded from the chromosome, eventually deforming the ball into a cylinder. The model builds on previous work published in Nature Communications, where the team first proposed that motor proteins could pull on extruded DNA loops.

In the new study, they distinguish between two types of motors: processive motors that bind tightly to DNA and pull continuously, and nonprocessive motors that bind weakly and pull briefly before detaching. By simulating the action of these motors, the researchers found that processive motors are crucial for breaking the spherical symmetry. When one motor is processive and the other is nonprocessive, the chromosome deforms into a cylinder with a layered structure known as a smectic liquid crystal.

This structure is flexible and allows the chromosome to be moved efficiently. The simulations also revealed an unexpected pattern: when the chromosome has regions of different activity, such as euchromatin and heterochromatin, the processive motors tend to accumulate on active regions, creating a chromosomal jet - a flow of DNA from inactive to active zones. This pattern had been observed experimentally but lacked an explanation. The new model accounts for it.

Furthermore, if both motors were nonprocessive, the resulting cylinder would be a soft crystal with periodic organization but little flexibility. In contrast, the combination of motor types yields a more dynamic and adaptable structure. This research has implications for understanding why eukaryotic chromosomes undergo symmetry breaking while bacterial chromosomes do not. The concept of broken symmetry is fundamental in physics and cosmology, and applying it to chromosomal biophysics may inspire new experiments.

The work was supported by the Bullard-Welch Chair at Rice and the National Science Foundation. The team plans to investigate further how the mechanical properties of chromosomes affect cell division and disease





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chromosome Mitosis Motor Proteins Symmetry Breaking Cell Division

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenny McLean: Two-minute chat was all it took to sign new two-year Norwich dealThe Scotland hero has sorted his club future ahead of the World Cup

Read more »

Mary Berry's easy salmon rice dish is 'bursting with flavour' for summer dinnersIt can be made ahead of time and requires minimal cooking time.

Read more »

Rice and Baylor join BrainGate to develop brain-computer interfaces for people with paralysisWhen a person loses a limb, a prosthesis often can help restore a significant degree of mobility. But when movement or communication is impaired by a neurological condition such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinal cord injury or stroke, there are, as of yet, very few options for the affected individual.

Read more »

From Bukayo Saka to Declan Rice - meet the wives and girlfriends of the Arsenal playersWe want to see them on TV ASAP

Read more »