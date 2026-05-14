Two Notorious Gangsters Live in Westerdale Drive, Banks, Despite Its Ideal Suburban Image

The peaceful Westerdale Drive, a cul-de-sac in the sleepy coastal village of Banks, has long attracted families seeking out a quiet life. However, two notorious gangsters, Stephen Clarke and Paul Lawler, have lived just a few doors away from hardworking professionals and their children, causing chaos and fear. The two were involved in a major crime ring, and when drug dealer Paul Lawler was caught on CCTV punching a man unconscious in Southport town centre, he fell foul of the law once again in May 2021. The article explores the ongoing saga of these gangsters despite the tranquil setting of Westerdale Drive.

NEWS TEXT: "Lined by chunky detached houses and neat front gardens shaded by silver birch, Westerdale Drive looks like the kind of place you'd move for a quiet life in suburbia.

For years, that's exactly what it was, with well-to-do families fleeing the urban sprawl of Liverpool and Manchester for a tranquil existence on the street, which sits at the edge of the sleepy coastal village of Banks. But any new residents thinking they had left the problems of inner-city life behind them will have been left bitterly disappointed.

While the cul-de-sac is mostly home to hardworking professionals and their children, they are forced to live alongside the most undesirable neighbours imaginable in the form of two feared Liverpool gangsters. Stephen Clarke, a crime boss in his late fifties, and his trusted lieutenant, Paul Lawler, 47, live a few doors away from each other at the southern end of Westerdale Drive. (... )





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Westerdale Drive Gangsters Stephen Clarke Paul Lawler Drugs Problems Criminal Career Violent Attacks Ten Years In Prison Cannabis Farm Knife Possession Inner-City Life Suburban Nightmare

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