The IRGC confirms two tankers were destroyed by mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Attacks surge in October and November as crude flows decline amid rising tensions.

Two oil tankers were destroyed in separate explosions early on Wednesday after striking naval mines while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz on routes not authorized by Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy confirmed that the vessels hit the mines off the southern and eastern coasts of the chokepoint, triggering massive fires in their engine rooms.

IRGC Confirms Tanker Attacks in Chokepoint

The IRGC stated that the crew members had been navigating with their positioning systems disabled. According to the IRGC Navy, the tankers attempted to pass through what Tehran described as a fake route to avoid detection. The naval mines blocked their passage, resulting in immediate explosions that engulfed the vessels in flames. The IRGC issued a warning to all ships using switched-off navigation systems to exercise extreme caution.

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Escalating Attacks in Persian Gulf Waters

This incident marks another escalation in Iran's recent campaign against commercial shipping. The number of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz soared to its highest level since late February. These nearly daily occurrences continued through October and into November, according to data compiled by the organization reporting the event. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that American officials were misleading crews into dangerous areas.

Impact on Global Energy Supply Chains

Crude oil volumes flowing through the Strait of Hormuz have declined in recent days. It remains unclear whether this reduction is entirely due to the increased frequency of tanker attacks or other market factors. The region serves as a critical artery for global energy supplies, and disruptions in the Persian Gulf directly impact worldwide oil prices and shipping logistics. The IRGC stated that these actions are a response to ships violating Iranian navigation terms.

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IRGC Warnings and Navigation Policies

The IRGC Navy emphasized that its Traffic Control Center had previously warned ships about the dangers of unauthorized routes. The organization accused American officials of lying to maritime crews, suggesting that such misinformation could lead to catastrophic collisions with naval mines. The IRGC claimed that the tankers believed they were secretly passing through a safe passage, only to be blocked by the pre-positioned mines.

Future Outlook for Maritime Security

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile as the conflict continues. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has made it clear that it will continue to monitor and engage vessels that attempt to bypass Iranian regulations. Global energy markets are watching closely as the frequency of these incidents threatens to further disrupt the flow of crude oil from the Middle East. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the stability of shipping routes in this strategic waterway.