Two People Rush to Hospital After Horrific M62 Crash as motorway is closed

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a crash on the M62. The motorway was closed and the two vehicles were flipped onto their roofs. Fire service and motorway recovery services are involved.

TWO people have been rushed to hospital after a horror crash saw a car flip on its roof and fuel spill across a major motorway.

The motorway was closed between J21 for Milnrow and J22 for Denshaw following the incident. Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Just before 9pm on Sunday 17 May, fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M62 eastbound between junctions 21 and 22. Firefighters helped right one of the vehicles, which had overturned onto its roof, and made the area safe. Mum 'pulled machete from dressing gown' in row with neighbour is spared jail.

A statement from National Highways said: "The M62 in Greater Manchester is closed eastbound between J21 (Milnrow) and J22 (Denshaw) due to a single vehicle collision which occurred shortly before 21:00 on 17th May. Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released past the scene of the incident on the hard shoulder.

Service providers are in attendance to assist with the clean-up of the carriageway and recovery services are also in attendance to recover the vehicle involved. "





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Car Crash M62 Crash M62 Motorway Horrific Crash Fuel Spill Mum Pulls Machete

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