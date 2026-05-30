Two sisters, one on benefits, the other working, both struggling to make ends meet

The cost of living crisis is affecting families across the UK, with two sisters, Nicola and Karen, sharing their experiences of struggling to make ends meet despite their contrasting situations.

Two sisters, Nicola and Karen, live three miles apart in the UK, one receiving £2,300 in benefits per month and the other working at Tesco.

Despite their contrasting situations, both sisters are struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis. Nicola, 44, receives Universal Credit, disability benefits, and child benefit, but her payments disappear quickly, leaving her struggling to afford rent, utilities, and food. She relies heavily on family support and has had to borrow money from her mother to get by.

Nicola was working until a workplace accident changed everything, and she needed surgery, struggled to access benefits, and fell into arrears. Debt advisers helped her uncover entitlements she hadn't known about, regaining stability. She is now going back to work because she can't afford to live on the benefits. Karen, 37, works 22 hours a week at Tesco and lives with her partner and their two daughters in a home they bought in 2018.

Despite their combined income, the cost of living has forced the couple to postpone their wedding three years running. Both sisters rely heavily on family support to get by, with Nicola saying, 'We all muck in and help each other out.

' The cost of living crisis is impacting families throughout the UK, prompting Chancellor Rachel Reeves to formulate a fresh cost of living plan designed to lower the price of essentials alongside other measures





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cost Of Living Crisis Universal Credit Benefits Working Families Financial Strain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicola Sturgeon claims 'this has been the worst week of my life'The former first minister told an audience at an Irish book festival she had been 'deceived, lied to, and betrayed' by her estranged husband's embezzlement.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon's 'worst week' as former husband admits embezzling £400,000 from SNPNicola Sturgeon has admitted suffering the 'worst week' of her life after her former husband, Peter Murrell, admitted to embezzling £400,000 from the SNP. Murrell, who was SNP chief executive for 22 years, faces a prison sentence and an unlimited fine after admitting embezzling the party's funds between 2010 and 2022.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing star pays tribute to Karen Hauer after tearful exitEXCLUSIVE: Strictly Come Dancing star Nitro paid tribute to his former dance partner after she quit the series.

Read more »

Karen Hauer reveals why she kept her Strictly exit a secret from fellow professiThe star joined Strictly in 2012.

Read more »