Two Skydivers Die After Mid-Air Collision in California

Levi Pimentel and Georgia Jean died after a mid-air chute collision at Skydive Elsinore in California. This incident highlights risks in tandem skydiving despite low national fatality rates.

Levi Pimentel, a 29-year-old skydiver from Illinois, and Georgia Jean, a 56-year-old skydiver from South Dakota, have died following a tragic mid-air collision in California. The fatal incident occurred on November 6 at Skydive Elsinore, a facility known for offering professional tandem jumps and hosting organized skydiving events.

Details of the Fatal Mid-Air Collision

Eyewitnesses reported that the jump proceeded normally and remained uneventful during the freefall phase. The critical moment happened approximately 150 feet above the ground when both women deployed their parachutes simultaneously. The two canopies completely entangled each other mid-air, causing the skydivers to fall before they could recover or deploy emergency equipment.

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Both victims were transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar immediately after the crash. Tragically, medical personnel at the hospital were unable to save them, and both women were pronounced dead upon arrival. The immediate cause of death was the catastrophic entanglement of their chutes at a low altitude where there was insufficient time for recovery.

Skydive Elsinore Statement and Investigation Status

Skydive Elsinore released a statement on Facebook confirming that both Levi Pimentel and Georgia Jean were experienced, licensed skydivers. The facility noted that they were in the area specifically to participate in an organized skydiving event hosted at their center. The post emphasized that the facility had no prior concerns regarding their qualifications or experience levels.

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Facility representatives stated there is currently no indication that equipment malfunction played a role in the tragedy. They confirmed that all gear appeared to be functioning normally prior to the deployment. Skydive Elsinore expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and stated they are grieving alongside all those affected by the loss.

Safety Records and Industry Statistics

Data from the United States Parachute Association indicates that the overall skydiving fatality rate in the United States is approximately 0.46 deaths per 100,000 jumps. While skydiving is often perceived as extremely dangerous, these statistics suggest a relatively low risk of fatality for licensed participants under normal conditions.

The association identifies landing problems, delayed emergency procedures, and canopy collisions as the three primary causes of death in the sport. Equipment failures are cited as rare causes of fatalities. The specific mechanism of canopy collision remains a significant risk factor even for experienced skydivers.

Ongoing Local Authorities and Future Steps

Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine if any procedural errors contributed to the entanglement. It remains unclear whether weather conditions at the time of the jump were a contributing factor. Skydive Elsinore is fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies to assist in the inquiry.

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The California Police Department has not yet released further details regarding the investigation or the identities of the deceased beyond the names already confirmed. The Daily Mail has reached out to Skydive Elsinore and the California Police Department for additional comment on the ongoing probe.