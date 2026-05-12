Two Stars Seen on Rare Joint Outing in LA

Two of the most luminous stars from 80s film and TV are spotted on a rare joint outing, reminiscing about their iconic roles and shared memories of the era.

NEWS TEXT: Have YOU got a story? Email Two of the most luminous stars of 80s film and TV were seen on a rare joint outing this week.

The actresses, known for parts in action films and some of the most iconic TV series of all time respectively, looked in great spirits as they chatted together on their walk in LA. One of the screen sirens starred alongside Jean Claude Van Damme in 1988 blockbuster, Bloodsport, first shooting to fame in 80s serial, The Edge of Night. In the late 1990s, the star left Hollywood behind and retrained as a yoga teacher and Family Constellations facilitator.

Her friend is known to fans worldwide with key roles in shows including Desperate Housewives, Twin Peaks, Party of Five and Seinfeld. So can you guess who this dynamic duo is? Two of the most luminous stars of 80s film and TV were seen on a rare joint outing this week - can you guess who they are?

The actresses, known for parts in action films and some of the most iconic TV series of all time respectively, looked in great spirits as they chatted together on their walk. It's Leah Ayres, 68, and Brenda Strong, 66! Ayres famously played journalist Janice Kent, the love interest of Van Damme's hunky US soldier in Bloodsport.

She portrayed Valerie Bryson on crime drama The Edge of Night from 1981-1983, before taking on a lead role in Aaron Spelling movie Velvet in 1984. Further television appearances include 9 to 5, The Bradys, Married... with Children, and Who's the Boss? Her final TV appearance was in a 1998 episode of sci-fi series, Sliders. Ayreswed Bruce Kalish in 1990 and the pair share one son Mackenzie, 23.

After earning an MA in human development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, California in 1996, Ayres and her husband founded a family constellations and inherited family trauma facilitation practice in LA. Family constellations is an alternative therapeutic method designed to uncover unconscious dynamics and intergenerational traumas within a family system





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