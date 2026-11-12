Two-Storey Extension Next Door Sparks Tamarama Couple's Privacy and Damage Fight

Scott and Debbie say a neighbour's two-storey extension, approved by a private certifier, hangs over their boundary and has caused cracks and water damage.

Scott and Debbie, a couple from Tamarama in Sydney's eastern suburbs, say they are losing sleep over a two-storey extension built next door. They claim the structure hangs over their property boundary and is damaging their home. The couple said they feared the construction would compromise their privacy and safety, and they have since approached Waverley Council after discovering cracks and water damage during the work.

The dispute centres on a sharp contrast in how each home was approved. Scott and Debbie went through a rigorous council approval process for their own extension in 2011, and they were told they could not add a balcony because it would overlook neighbouring properties. Their neighbours, by contrast, proceeded under a Complying Development Certificate approved by a private certifier, and the couple are now asking how a two-storey project received the green light.

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How the Complying Development Certificate Process Works

A Complying Development Certificate allows eligible building work to proceed without going through the standard council development application process, provided the development meets the required standards. The complying development pathway is designed to reduce red tape and speed up construction. Scott and Debbie's extension, by contrast, went through the standard council development application process.

Under the New South Wales Government's planning framework, private certifiers are responsible for determining whether a development satisfies the required planning standards. Waverley Council has said that it raised the couple's concerns with the private certifier involved. The council also said certifiers must undertake mandatory inspections throughout construction and address any non-compliance with approved plans or legislative requirements.

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Scott and Debbie claim their neighbours were able to build a larger extension than theirs without going through the council development application process. Scott told A Current Affair that the neighbouring extension has been built all the way to the end of his pergola, which he said amounts to two extra rooms in floorspace ratio terms. The neighbouring property originally had three bedrooms and one bathroom, and it sold for more than $3million at the end of last year.

Couple Says Privacy, Safety and Property Are at Risk

Scott and Debbie say the neighbouring extension has compromised their privacy, their safety and their property. Debbie recalled seeing fluoro-vested men hanging over the scaffold and looking into her bedroom while she was in bed. The couple said this experience was a central reason for their objection to the project.

The couple also say their neighbours had agreed to fix damage on their property that arose during some of the construction. A narrow gap separates the two properties at the rear, and Scott said a box gutter would eventually be installed there to manage rainwater. However, Scott and Debbie remain concerned about potential flooding, particularly after their neighbours concreted over the backyard next door.

Waverley Council and Building Commission NSW Respond

Waverley Council has formally written to Sydney Wide Certifiers requesting that the matters raised be urgently reviewed and responded to directly. Sydney Wide Certifiers has confirmed it will review the concerns and advise the council once a response has been provided. Building Commission NSW has separately confirmed that previous disciplinary action against two former employees of Sydney Wide Certifiers resulted in their permanent disqualification as certifiers.

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The New South Wales Government said it has introduced reforms to strengthen transparency and accountability in the building certification sector. These include raising the maximum penalty for certifiers who breach conflict-of-interest rules from $33,000 to $1.1 million. Certifiers must also meet strict qualification and experience requirements, undertake annual professional development, and are subject to compliance audits and inspections by Building Commission NSW.

A spokesperson for Building Commission NSW said that before a person can become a registered certifier, they must satisfy prescribed qualification, experience and competency requirements. The spokesperson added that Building Commission NSW actively monitors the work of certifiers through proactive compliance audits, in addition to Anytime, Anywhere inspections. The government said local councils remain responsible for enforcing development standards, while consumers with concerns can contact Building Commission NSW directly.

The Daily Mail has approached Sydney Wide Certifiers for comment. At the time of reporting, the couple's concerns about the neighbouring extension remained under review by Waverley Council and the private certifier involved.