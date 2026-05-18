Two teenage girls allegedly raped on a British beach in a high-profile manhunt

Norfolk Police announced a significant investigation into a pair of underage girls allegedly raped on South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, pinpointing suspects, witnesses, and increased police presence in the area for safety assurance.

Police have launched a manhunt after two teenage girls were allegedly raped on a British beach. In Norfolk, UK, two teenage girls reported being raped on South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, on May 16.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of rape in Northamptonshire on May 17 and is being questioned in King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre. However, Norfolk Police have identified a second suspect, a white man with short dark hair, dark facial hair, aged in his 30s or 40s, wearing blue jeans and a dark green jacket with white stripes on both sleeves.

As the investigation continues, police will deploy specialist officers to support both girls who reported the incident. They will also conduct reassurance patrols in the area to ensure public safety. If you have witnessed the incident or any relevant information, you are welcome to approach the officers and provide assistance in this investigation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Investigation Man Hunt Two Teenage Girls Rape Suspect Description Specialist Officers Increased Police Presence Reassurance Patrols

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two police seriously injured after Celtic Trongate celebrations in GlasgowRiot cops were called in after missiles - including glass bottles - were launched in the direction of officers.

Read more »

Two police officers seriously injured and 14 arrests during Celtic disorderRiot police had to clear the streets after thousands of fans gathered in Glasgow to celebrate a fifth successive Scottish Premiership title.

Read more »

Violent riot breaks out in Aberdeen after cops stop teen on illegal e-bikeTwo police officers were injured and a cop car was vandalised in the mayhem.

Read more »

Manhunt launched for suspect after teens 'attacked' on beachNorfolk Police say a suspect 'remains outstanding' after two teens were reportedly raped on Saturday

Read more »