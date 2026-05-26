Two Teenagers Arrested Over Death of 11-Year-Old Boy in France

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead with a wet towel tied around his neck on the banks of a river in France.

Two teenagers have been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was found dead with a wet towel reportedly tied tightly around his neck on the banks of a river in France .

Prosecutors said a 16-year-old boy was detained at his home, while a 15-year-old girl was apprehended after presenting herself to police. The victim's body was discovered after a fisherman alerted emergency services to the cries of a child at the River Vilaine in the northwestern city of Rennes. Divers were seen searching the river on Monday while several police vehicles blocked the area.

Rennes prosecutor Frederic Teillet said the two young people who were seen with the victim at the scene on the afternoon of the incident were currently in police custody on charges of the murder of a minor. The victim was 11 years old and not 12 as initially reported, Mr Teillet said. One 57-year-old witness, Stephane, who was walking near the scene, said A child of around 10, I cant believe it.

The victim's body was discovered after a fisherman alerted emergency services to the cries of a child at the Vilaine river in the northwestern city of Rennes. Divers were seen searching the river today while several police vehicles blocked the area. Divers are pictured in the water at the scene. One 57-year-old witness, Stephane, who was walking near the scene, said A child of around 10, I cant believe it.

Forensics are seen searching an area which has now been cordoned off in the city of Rennes. According to the newspaper Ouest-France, firefighters had intervened to help the victim who was suffering from cardiac and respiratory arrest. Despite attempts to resuscitate the boy, he was pronounced dead. The events are said to have occurred in a wooded area at the foot of several apartment buildings below the bridge that crosses over the Vilaine River.

The site is often frequented by fisherman and is a 10-minute walk from Place du Parlement-de-Bretagne an historic public square





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Teenagers Arrested Death Of 11-Year-Old Boy France River Vilaine Rennes

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