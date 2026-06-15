Two teenagers charged with murder of Radwan Shakur in Chelmsford park stabbing

Radwan Shakur, 21, from Wembley, was stabbed to death at Central Park in Chelmsford. Two teenagers have been charged with his murder, and his family has paid tribute to him as a 'kind soul' with dreams of university.

The family of a 21-year-old man fatally stabbed in a park in Essex has paid tribute to a kind soul with hopes and dreams for the future, as two teenagers were charged with his murder.

Radwan Shakur, from Wembley, north-west London, was found with multiple stab wounds at Central Park in Chelmsford on Friday evening. Emergency services were called at around 7pm, but despite their efforts, Mr Shakur died at the scene. Essex Police have since charged Romeo Mfinda, 18, of Widford Chase, Chelmsford, and a 17-year-old boy, also from Chelmsford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with murder.

Both have also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a knife in a public place. Mfinda appeared before magistrates and spoke only to confirm his personal details; he was not asked to enter a plea and no bail application was made. The investigation began immediately after the attack, with three teenagers aged 18, 17, and 14 initially arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 18-year-old has since been released on bail, and the 14-year-old has been released under investigation. Following further inquiries, officers arrested Mfinda on Sunday afternoon. Detective Inspector Lydia George, leading the investigation, described the incident as shocking and occurring in a busy public park at a time when many people were enjoying the area. She acknowledged the significant concern within the Chelmsford community and urged the public and media to respect the family's request for privacy as they grieve.

In a statement released through police, Mr Shakur's family described him as a kind soul loved by his family and everyone who knew him. They highlighted his hopes and dreams for the future, including his plans to attend university and the bright future ahead. The family's tribute underscores the tragedy of a young life cut short by senseless violence. Police continue to appeal for anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact them.

The investigation remains ongoing, with detectives and specialist officers working around the clock through CCTV inquiries, witness interviews, and forensic work to establish the full circumstances of the attack. The case has prompted renewed calls for action against knife crime in the region, as the community grapples with the loss of a promising young man





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Stabbing Murder Chelmsford Knife Crime Radwan Shakur

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