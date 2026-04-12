Two Teenagers Killed in M1 Bridge Tragedy, Causing Major Traffic Delays

Two teenagers died after a car plunged from a bridge over the M1 motorway and collided with a minibus, causing significant traffic delays and prompting a police investigation.

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday afternoon, claiming the lives of two teenagers after their vehicle plunged from a bridge over the M1 motorway in Leicestershire. The blue car, whose occupants remain unidentified, was travelling along Gilmorton Lane towards Lutterworth when it inexplicably left the bridge structure near Junction 20. The vehicle then collided with a white Fiat Ducato minibus travelling southbound on the motorway.

The impact resulted in the immediate deaths of the two teenagers, while the four occupants of the minibus sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services were swiftly on the scene, having been alerted at 1:33 pm, but were unable to save the lives of the teenagers. The male driver of the minibus has since been discharged from the hospital, but three women continue to receive treatment for their injuries. The circumstances surrounding how the car left the bridge remain unclear, with initial investigations finding no apparent damage to the bridge's guard rails. The M1 motorway was shut down completely following the accident, leading to significant disruption and traffic congestion, particularly for those travelling during the Easter school holidays and the Friday afternoon rush hour.\The aftermath of the collision was extensive, with aerial images revealing the wreckage and debris scattered across the motorway. The car was found overturned on one side of the bridge, while the minibus had also overturned and skidded to a halt on the other. Two lorries that were also passing under the bridge at the time were kept at the scene to assist in the investigation. The closure of the M1 caused delays of more than six hours for some motorists. The road was reopened in both directions shortly after 2 am. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with forensic officers collecting evidence and attempting to reconstruct the events that led to the tragedy. Leicestershire Police have appealed to the public for information, requesting that anyone who was driving on Gilmorton Lane or the M1 around Junction 20 at approximately 1:30 pm on Friday afternoon to contact them. National Highways also provided updates, emphasizing the need for a safe and secure working environment for the emergency services and stating that accident investigation was underway, expecting a prolonged closure. The closure had major consequences, with drivers being redirected and facing considerable delays. The incident significantly impacted travelers, particularly families and commuters, with many expressing their frustration due to lack of communication regarding the situation.\The incident triggered expressions of both sorrow and frustration on social media. Many families with children were trapped on the motorway for hours, reporting a lack of information from emergency services and the highways agency. One mother, Grace Victory, documented her experience of being stranded on Instagram, expressing her distress at the lack of communication and resources for her children. Other social media users responded to these frustrations, while acknowledging the profound tragedy, which claimed the lives of the two young people involved. The investigation continues, and authorities are working to understand the sequence of events that led to this devastating collision. The closure of the motorway highlighted the importance of clear communication from authorities during major incidents and the need to offer support to those affected, whether directly or indirectly, by such occurrences. The emergency services worked diligently at the scene, tending to the injured and collecting evidence while minimizing disruption as much as possible, amid the challenging context of a major motorway closure during a peak travel period





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M1 Bridge Collision Fatal Traffic Delays

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