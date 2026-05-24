Two Tourists Stabbing Case in Kruger National Park

The bodies of a 71-year-old man and his wife were found in the crocodile-infested Limpopo River at Kruger National Park. The victims died after being allegedly stabbed to death. Police have opened a double murder investigation.

The bodies of two tourists believed to be a 71-year-old man and his wife have been found floating in a crocodile-infested river at a South African safari park allegedly stabbed to death.

Police have opened a double murder investigation after discovering the victims' remains in the Limpopo River at Kruger National Park, South Africa. The tourists were reported missing and the search operation started after three days of their disappearance. The park rangers were unable to locate the couple's vehicle





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eiffel Tower Notre-Dame Cathedral Quaid-E-Azam Road Kruschevskaya Embankment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New immersive trail set for Merseyside this half termKnowsley Safari Park is hosting a magical storybook experience

Read more »

Dermot Desmond's Celtic question that Martin O'Neill expects to be askedA big summer is rapidly approaching at Celtic Park

Read more »

Woman involved in WW2 codebreaking turns 102Hermione Wynn, who served at a Bletchley Park outstation, celebrates with family and carers.

Read more »

Body found at Co Down park as search for missing person ends tragicallyThe person's body was found during a search for a high risk missing person

Read more »