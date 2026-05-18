Two women claim sexual assault on Married at First Sight UK, BBC Panorama investigation

The news text discusses a BBC Panorama investigation that claims two women who starred on Married at First Sight UK were sexually assaulted by their husbands on the show. Another MAFS bride has alleged sexual misconduct by an on-screen spouse while filming the Channel 4 hit. The three women have raised concerns about the welfare and safety of female participants on the programme, which has become a hit in the US and Australia. The men accused of sex attacks deny all the allegations.

Two women who starred on Married at First Sight UK claim they were sexually assaulted on the show by their husbands, a BBC Panorama investigation claims.

Another MAFS bride has alleged that she was also a victim of sexual misconduct by an on-screen spouse while filming the Channel 4 hit. The three women, who have not been named, have raised serious concerns about the welfare and safety of female participants on the programme, which has also become a hit in the US and Australia.

The men accused of sex attacks deny all the allegations against them set to be broadcast in the documentary: The Dark Side of Married at First Sight, which will be shown tonight at 8pm on BBC One. The Panorama investigation will claim that the makers of the show, where couples marry after meeting for the first time on their wedding day, have left vulnerable participants at risk of harm





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Married At First Sight UK BBC Panorama Investigation Sexual Assault Channel 4 US Australia Married At First Sight Sexual Misconduct Vulnerable Participants Welfare And Safety Prenuptial Agreements Financial Loss Divorces Research Matchmaking Process Psychologists On-Screen Spouses On-Screen Husbands Bombshell Claim BBC One 8Pm Denial Allegations

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