Two-year-old boy rushed to hospital after car crashes into children's nursery

A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a playground at a children's nursery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a playground at a children's nursery. Cheshire Police officers responded to reports of a crash at a nursery school on Vale Road in the Whitby area of Ellesmere Port , Cheshire, shortly before 10am today.

Officers attended the scene alongside North West Ambulance Service and found that a car had driven through a fence and into the playground area of the nursery. Partou Sunny Days Nursery and Pre-school confirmed they were dealing with an incident - with one child rushed to hospital and another two injured. A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Cheshire Police said in a statement: Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and found that a car had driven through a fence and into the playground area of the nursery. A two-year-old boy has sustained what are thought to be serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Cheshire Police officers responded to reports of a crash at a nursery school on Vale Road in the Whitby area of Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, shortly before 10am today Officers attended the scene alongside North West Ambulance Service and found that a car had driven through a fence and into the playground area of the nursery The child's next of kin have been made aware. Two other children sustained minor injuries following the incident.

Officers are currently on scene and are conducting a number of enquiries to fully establish the circumstances of what is believed to be an isolated incident. Witnesses reported seeing two ambulances, an air ambulance, a fire engine and four police vehicles, including an armed response vehicle at the scene.

A spokesperson for Partou UK, which operates Sunny Days Nursery, said: We can confirm that an incident occurred today at our Sunny Days Nursery setting in Ellesmere Port involving a vehicle entering an outdoor play area. This is an extremely distressing incident and our immediate focus is supporting the children affected, their families and our colleagues at the nursery. A number of children have been injured and are receiving medical treatment.

We are in contact with the families involved and are doing everything we can to support them during this extremely difficult time. Emergency services attended the scene and we are working closely with the police and other relevant authorities as they carry out their investigations. As this is an ongoing incident and active police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time. Our thoughts are with the children and families affected





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Cheshire Police North West Ambulance Service Partou Sunny Days Nursery Ellesmere Port Whitby Area

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