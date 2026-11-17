Tyla Wharmby receives a minimum 21-year sentence for murdering three-month-old Hunter Hodges in Ramsgate. The court details his violent history and deceitful behavior during the tragic 2022 incident.

Tyla Wharmby has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of three-month-old Hunter Hodges in Ramsgate, Kent. The sentencing took place at Canterbury Crown Court, where Wharmby was convicted of killing the infant on July 15, 2022, after an episode of extreme violence triggered by the baby's crying.

Details of Fatal Attack in Ramsgate Home

The court heard that Wharmby, aged 24, assaulted Hunter when the baby would not settle. Mrs Justice Foster stated that Wharmby snapped and smashed the infant's head against a hard surface, causing catastrophic injuries comparable to a high-speed collision. Hunter was only the size of a tiny four-week-old baby at the time of his death due to being premature.

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Although the judge determined the murder was not pre-meditated, she emphasized that Wharmby used extreme force and erupted from a sudden fit of anger. Wharmby was aware of his difficulty controlling his temper and had hurt the premature baby on at least one other occasion in the weeks leading up to the fatal attack. He took no steps to protect Hunter despite knowing his own violent capabilities.

Wharmby's Deceit and Lack of Remorse

After the assault, Wharmby attempted to blame Hunter's mother, Ms Hodges, for the injuries once he realized medics would discover the fatal nature of the trauma. He initially claimed he cared for Hunter immediately before symptoms appeared, but later changed his story to imply Ms Hodges had been holding the baby. This deceit occurred after Ms Hodges was woken just before 5:30 am on July 15 to find her son gravely ill with a head doubled in size.

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Prosecutors noted that Wharmby searched for online pornography shortly after murdering Hunter, a detail that underscored his lack of remorse. He showed no emotion during the sentencing and refused to tell police what happened to Hunter that morning in 2022. Kent Police Detective Inspector Adam Marshall described Wharmby as an incredibly dangerous man whose compulsion to manipulate and lie led to the loss of an innocent victim's life.

Impact on Father Seamus Tuckell and Mother Ms Hodges

Hunter's father, Seamus Tuckell, described the four-year wait for justice as deeply distressing, recalling his time in the hospital with his son's tiny lifeless body covered in tubes. He stated that his own future was stolen alongside Hunter's, leaving him deprived of watching his son grow into a man. Mr Tuckell emphasized that it became clear his son had been brutally murdered rather than killed in an accident.

Mrs Justice Foster told Wharmby that Hunter was a tiny, dependent, and very loveable baby whom Wharmby regarded as his own son. Ms Hodges, who was 19 at the time of the murder, said in a court statement that her son deserved to live and was loved by his family. She expressed lifetime regret for having put Hunter in the care of someone who hurt him, noting she has been given a lifetime to grieve the loss of her son.

Medical Response and Court Conclusion

Hunter was taken to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, before being transferred to King's College Hospital in London as medics attempted to save his life. He died later that afternoon after being subjected to intensive medical efforts that ultimately failed. The trial at Canterbury Crown Court last month resulted in Wharmby being found guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent before death.