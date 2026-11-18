Tyler Buchanan sentenced to six years for £9m crypto theft linked to Scattered Spider group that hacked Marks & Spencer and Co-op systems.

Tyler Buchanan, a twenty-four-year-old hacker from Dundee, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a sophisticated cryptocurrency theft ring linked to the notorious cybercrime group Scattered Spider. The sentencing, delivered by United States District Judge John W Holcomb in Santa Ana, California, on Tuesday, marks the conclusion of the final chapter in a case involving millions in stolen digital assets.

Core Mechanism of SMS Phishing Attacks

The criminal scheme operated through deceptive short message service (SMS) campaigns that targeted employees of major United States corporations. Prosecutors detailed how Buchanan and his co-conspirators sent hundreds of text messages designed to mimic legitimate communications from victim companies or their contracted IT suppliers. These messages warned recipients that their accounts were at risk of deactivation, prompting immediate action to avoid service interruption.

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The text messages contained malicious links directing users to fraudulent websites that perfectly replicated the login pages of the targeted companies. When victims entered their personal identifying information, account usernames, and passwords into these fake portals, the data was captured by a phishing kit created by the group. This stolen information was then transmitted to an online Telegram channel administered by Buchanan and another co-conspirator, allowing the hackers to bypass security protocols and gain unauthorized access to corporate computer systems.

Stakeholder Positions and Group Connections

Buchanan pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, admitting to his involvement from September 2021 to April 2023. His admission has drawn direct connections to Scattered Spider, a hacker collective believed to comprise approximately one thousand primarily British and American youths. This group has gained global notoriety for executing high-profile ransomware attacks on major brands, demanding huge payments for restoring compromised systems.

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The British supermarket chains Marks & Spencer and the Co-op were among the high-profile victims of Scattered Spider operations. These attacks, which occurred during the spring and summer of 2025, crippled their IT infrastructure, leaving shelves empty for weeks and forcing Marks & Spencer to halt all online orders and payments. Buchanan is alleged to be part of the same network responsible for these disruptive events, which caused severe operational and financial damage to the retailers.

Financial Impact and Stolen Assets

The financial scale of Buchanan's crimes is substantial, with authorities confirming he admitted to stealing almost nine million pounds in cryptocurrency from at least a dozen United States firms. The victims spanned multiple sectors, including interactive entertainment, telecommunications, technology, and IT supply industries. In April 2023, a digital device seized at Buchanan's home in Dundee contained a text file with cryptocurrency seed phrases and login information for one victim, providing tangible evidence of his possession of stolen credentials and access to virtual currency accounts.

Prosecutors emphasized that the thefts had severe, life-altering consequences for the many individuals and businesses affected by the breaches. The stolen credentials were not limited to corporate data; they were specifically used to identify and gain access to virtual currency accounts and wallets belonging to individual victims. This unauthorized access allowed the conspirators to drain millions of dollars worth of virtual currency, highlighting the direct and personal financial harm inflicted on the targets of the scheme.

Legal Consequences and Upcoming Proceedings

Buchanan was arrested in Spain in 2024 and subsequently extradited to the United States, where he has been in custody since April 2025. As the fifth and final defendant to be sentenced in this multi-national investigation involving the FBI, the Department of Justice, Police Scotland, and the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, his sentence brings a definitive legal end to his participation. His four US-based co-conspirators previously received prison terms ranging from eighteen months to ten years.

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The judicial process is not yet fully complete for Buchanan, who is scheduled to return to court next month for a restitution hearing. This upcoming proceeding will address the compensation owed to the victims for their financial losses. The case underscores the international cooperation required to combat cybercrime syndicates that operate across borders, exploiting digital infrastructure to extract wealth from both corporations and individuals globally.