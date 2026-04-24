Tymo Airhype Lite Hair Dryer Review: Does This Viral Dryer Live Up to the Hype?

A comprehensive review of the Tymo Airhype Lite hair dryer, assessing its performance, features, and value for money. This review details the dryer's speed, weight, noise level, and heat protection technology, comparing it to traditional hair dryers and other Tymo products.

Having naturally thick hair is often considered a blessing, typically resulting in a healthy appearance with minimal effort. However, a significant downside to a voluminous mane is the extended time required for drying.

Using a traditional, full-sized hair dryer, I routinely spent 20 minutes or more to achieve completely dry hair. Therefore, when I began investigating ionic hair dryers, I approached the claims of drying a full head of hair in under five minutes with considerable skepticism. I was already familiar with Tymo, the brand celebrated for its viral CurlPro automatic hair curler, having purchased the CurlPro Plus earlier in the year. It quickly became a staple in my hair care routine.

Consequently, when presented with the opportunity to test the Tymo Airhype Lite hair dryer, I was eager to determine if it could maintain the high standards established by the curler. The Tymo Airhype Lite is marketed as an ultra-lightweight dryer, weighing in at 363g, a substantial reduction compared to the 600-800g typically found in conventional models. It features a high-speed motor operating at 110,000 RPM and incorporates ionic technology designed to combat frizz.

The dryer offers customizable settings with three speed levels and three heat settings, alongside a cool shot function for setting styles. Upon unboxing, I was immediately struck by the dryer’s surprisingly compact size. The sleek charcoal grey finish and smooth texture contribute to a premium feel, and the dryer feels robust and well-constructed in hand. The magnetic attachment system, with a satisfying click as the red ring activates, is a particularly thoughtful design element.

The Airhype Lite includes a concentrator nozzle as standard, with comb nozzles and diffusers available separately for those with curly hair. A detail that particularly resonated with me was the generous 2.5-meter cord length, a significant improvement over the frustratingly short cord on my travel dryer, which often limits its usability. The inclusion of a velcro cable tidy is another practical touch, ensuring neat storage.

Given its compact size and convenient cord length, the Tymo Airhype Lite is poised to become my preferred travel companion. To put the Tymo Airhype Lite through its paces, I timed myself while drying my hair using my usual method. While the claim of 'quiet operation' proved somewhat overstated – my decibel readings were comparable to my existing TRESemmé dryer, both peaking around 60db at full speed – the noise level wasn’t particularly bothersome.

However, the power difference was immediately apparent. The Airhype Lite dried my hair completely, leaving it smooth and shiny, in a remarkable three minutes and 16 seconds. Although it didn’t feel dramatically lighter than my regular dryer, the weight distribution felt more balanced, preventing arm fatigue during use. Importantly, the rapid drying time didn’t compromise heat protection.

The Airhype Lite incorporates Smart Heat Control technology, monitoring heat output 100 times per second to minimize potential damage. Overall, the Tymo Airhype Lite is a well-engineered, high-quality hair dryer that exudes a premium feel and demonstrates attention to detail. Currently available for £77.99 directly from Tymo, it represents a worthwhile investment for those seeking a faster, more efficient, and potentially healthier hair drying experience.

It successfully delivers on its core promise of significantly reducing drying time without sacrificing hair health or user comfort





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