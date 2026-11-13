Tyra Banks Confirms Split From Louis Belanger-Martin At 52

America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks confirms her seven-year relationship with Louis Belanger-Martin has ended. The 52-year-old model discusses her new chapter and dating life on Hot 97.

Supermodel and television personality Tyra Banks has officially ended a seven-year romantic partnership with Canadian businessman Louis Belanger-Martin. The 52-year-old America's Next Top Model host shared the confirmation during a recent appearance on New York radio station Hot 97. She revealed that she is currently single and open to finding new love in her fifth decade.

Tyra Banks Dating Updates Confirmed

Banks spoke candidly about her transition into single life earlier this week on the Hot 97 program. When asked by the host if she was back on the dating scene, the former Victoria's Secret model enthusiastically confirmed that she was. She admitted that while she had been content focusing on her family for a long time, she is now ready to rediscover romance. She described the feeling of being single after such a long relationship as nice, noting that it had been a while since she had experienced that freedom.

Also read $7 Billion in Oil Debt Has Nigerian Banks Holding Back Lending

The Seven-Year Partnership With Louis

The breakup marks the end of a significant chapter for the supermodel and the Toronto-based businessman. Reports indicate that Tyra Banks and Louis Belanger-Martin were first romantically linked in 2019, although some sources suggest their relationship may have begun as early as 2018. The couple generally kept their personal lives out of the intense media spotlight. However, they occasionally made public appearances together, including a notable attendance at the TIME100 Gala in New York in 2022.

Life In Australia And Business Ventures

During their relationship, Louis Belanger-Martin spent considerable time living with Tyra Banks and her son, York. Their home base in Australia became a central location for both family life and professional endeavors. While residing there, the former model focused heavily on developing her business ventures. This period was marked by her work on her ice cream business, known as SMiZE. The couple also managed their life around Dream, another business entity associated with the family.

Advertisement

Rejection Of Exclusive Dating Apps

Despite her openness to dating, Banks drew a clear line regarding the methods she would use to meet new people. She explicitly stated that she was not prepared to try the exclusive celebrity dating app known as Raya. The model joked about her unfamiliarity with the platform, asking, What the hell is a Raya? She clarified that while she is not using niche apps, she is actively engaging in the traditional dating world. This comment highlights her preference for straightforward interactions over curated digital platforms.

A New Chapter At Fifty-Two

The announcement comes after months of speculation regarding the status of her relationship with Louis Belanger-Martin. The last time the couple was publicly photographed together was in April 2025. Banks used the radio interview to reflect on embracing a new chapter in her life. She emphasized the importance of rediscovering her personal confidence following the breakup. Her message to others navigating similar transitions is that it is never too late to start again.