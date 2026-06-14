Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Alleged Defamation in ANTM Documentary

Tyra Banks files a lawsuit claiming Netflix's docuseries edited her interview to create a false narrative, accusing the streaming giant of defamation and misrepresentation.

Tyra Banks has responded to her appearance in Netflix's recent docuseries with a lawsuit alleging defamation and deliberate misrepresentation. In the filing, the former America's Next Top Model executive producer and host contends that the series,{} directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, was edited to support a false narrative that does not reflect her actual statements.

According to court documents, Banks asserts that her comprehensive three‑and‑a‑half‑hour interview was reduced to a mere sixteen minutes in the final cut, stripping her commentary of crucial context and reassembling it to suggest wrongdoing that she never admitted. The complaint emphasizes that the series was marketed as a documentary, a genre that traditionally promises factual, unmanipulated storytelling.

Banks argues that viewers were misled, because the program portrayed her as knowingly allowing a contestant to be sexually assaulted, exploiting the trauma for ratings, and then feigning amnesia when questioned. She claims these allegations are not only inaccurate but also damaging to her reputation and legacy. The lawsuit further details how the producers allegedly employed selective editing, omission of key footage, and manipulation of continuous sequences to craft the alleged false narrative.

Banks maintains that she participated in the Netflix series, titled Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, because she wanted audiences to hear a candid discussion about the show's achievements and its shortcomings, including her own accountability for certain controversial moments. She states that the documentary's promotional language - describing it as the "definitive, must‑watch chronicle" of the series - created an expectation of authenticity that the final product failed to meet.

By presenting a distorted version of her interview, the producers, according to the complaint, violated the standards of documentary filmmaking and defamed Banks. Among the incidents highlighted in the complaint is the portrayal of cycle‑two model Shandi Sullivan. In the original footage, Sullivan was shown in an intimate encounter with a man in Milan, which was later framed by the series as a cheating scandal.

Sullivan later told Netflix that she had been too intoxicated to give informed consent and alleged that the production manipulated the situation for dramatic effect, even filming her call to her boyfriend during the episode. Banks argues that the series used this episode to imply her complicity without providing the full context of Sullivan's statements.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial to determine appropriate damages, asserting that the false narrative has caused substantial harm to her professional reputation and personal dignity. The case underscores a broader debate about the responsibilities of streaming platforms when presenting documentary content and the legal implications of editorial choices that may cross the line into defamation





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Tyra Banks Netflix Lawsuit Defamation Documentary Editing America's Next Top Model

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