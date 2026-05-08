Tyreek Hill Faces OnlyFans Model in Court Over Alleged Football Lesson Injury

NFL free agent Tyreek Hill is in court facing allegations from an OnlyFans model who claims he injured her during a football lesson. The trial involves conflicting accounts of the incident, with Hill's attorney arguing the model's actions contradict her injury claims. Hill's controversial past and career are also under scrutiny.

NFL free agent Tyreek Hill appeared in a Florida courtroom on Thursday to face allegations from an OnlyFans model, Sophie Hall, who claims he injured her during an impromptu football lesson in 2023.

Hall, a 36-year-old influencer, filed a lawsuit in February 2024, accusing the 32-year-old wide receiver of shoving her to the ground in a 'fit of anger' after she 'embarrassed' him during a casual training session at his Florida mansion. According to Hall's lawsuit, she suffered a broken leg and required reconstructive surgery, leaving her with persistent pain and pins in her leg.

During Thursday's proceedings, Hill's attorney, Robert Horwitz, argued that Hall did not seek medical treatment for 30 days after the incident and even engaged in sexual activity with Hill twice shortly afterward. Horwitz also claimed that Hall participated in activities like ATV riding and fishing, which contradicted her claims of severe injury.

Hall, a single mother, defended her $50,000 lawsuit by describing her financial struggles before becoming an OnlyFans model, where she sold content including 'tall girl content, BBW, b/g, crushing, face-sitting, goddess worshipping,' and 'giantess vids.

' Her legal team presented X-rays showing screws in her leg as evidence of her injuries. Hill's legal team countered that Hall hurt herself by tripping over Hill's dog and that her participation in the drill was voluntary, with an understanding of potential physical contact. The trial is set to resume Friday morning. Hill previously admitted in a deposition that he invited Hall to his home to satisfy his 'fetish' for taller women but denied being especially attracted to her.

The case has drawn attention due to Hill's controversial past, including a 2014 guilty plea for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as recent allegations from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who accused him of physical abuse in 2025 divorce documents. Hill has denied these allegations.

His NFL career has been marked by both success and controversy, including a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs and a four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Dolphins, from which he was released in February following knee surgery. Despite not being medically cleared to return, Hill is expected to draw interest as a free agent, with ESPN's Chiefs insider Nate Taylor estimating a better than 50 percent chance of him returning to Kansas City this season.

Over his 10-year NFL career, Hill has earned approximately $146 million in salary





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Tyreek Hill Onlyfans Model Football Lesson Injury Legal Battle NFL Free Agent

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