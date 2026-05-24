Tyrone deliver a performance that would make the McGuigan family proud, defeating Roscommon in the All-Ireland series. The Red Hand men showed control and steel, but it was the two goals that made the game for them.

Tyrone reflect on All-Ireland series win and death of 'The King', as they deliver a performance that would make the McGuigan family proud. Two wonderful first half goals from Eoin McElholm and Ronan Cassidy were well worthy of the great man from Ardboe.

The Red Hand men showed control and steel, but it was the two goals that made the game for them. Tyrone manager Malachy O'Rourke said 'the boys wanted to put on a performance that would make the McGuigan family proud, and I think we achieved that'. They felt that the big pitch would suit them, and if they got their running game going, they had forwards that could thrive, and that's how it proved.

Tyrone started solidly with good points from Peter Teague and Ethan Jordan, but the summer's golden boy Darragh Heneghan scorched through the Tyrone back line and fired past Niall Morgan for his fifth goal in four games. The sides were still level going into the second quarter, when Tyrone moved things up a gear.

First McElholm rolled an inch perfect shot into the bottom left corner of the net, then Cassidy exploded down the left flank of the attack and rifled the ball under the crossbar. A needless turnover in the Roscommon attack in the last minute of the half saw Tyrone come back down the field and fire over a double from Jordan to make it 2-11 to 1-9, and it was all going their way.

Without ever hitting their best form, Roscommon locked down the Tyrone attack, holding them scoreless for 16 minutes, and the crowd of just over 16,000 exploded when Enda Smith fielded a high ball to put them in front. Diarmuid Murtagh added a point, and finally, they were rocking.

Then Conor Carroll, who had been flawless up to then misplaced a short kickout into Frank Burns. Two passes later, Mattie Donnelly made them pay the ultimate penalty. Roscommon did get back level through a Paul Carey two-pointer, but they left Tyrone with 90 seconds. Niall Morgan's kickout was pinpoint, their control of the ball in working it up the field was exquisite, and once McElholm was fouled, Ethan Jordan lobbed over the winning point.

Tyrone manager Malachy O'Rourke said 'it's easier to see out games when you're winning a load of games in a row, you sort of have a wee bit of momentum behind you'. He also said 'I suppose the way the year has gone for us, what happened in the Armagh game, it takes that wee bit of extra resilience, that wee bit of extra character. I thought the boys showed that in spades, so it's great to see that'.

'Time will tell. Looking at all the teams that are left, it's a very competitive championship. We lost against Armagh, we were determined to bounce back today, and we did that. We'll see what the draw throws up, and it's going to be a big chance whoever it is', said O'Rourke.

'It's a cliché, but the way the league went, we knew we had an awful lot of work to do. We knew the boys were working hard, there was a good spirit among them, but it wasn't showing maybe in some of our results and performances - and people weren't slow to tell us that', he added. Now the pressure rolls back on to Roscommon.

The accusation of being lions in Connacht and lambs later in the Summer has been levelled at them before, and Rossie boss Mark Dowd says that it's up to them to change that narrative





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