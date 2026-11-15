Tyrrell Hatton Wins DP World Tour Championship, Targets Ryder Cup Return

Tyrrell Hatton claims his ninth DP World Tour title at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, securing second place in the Race to Dubai and boosting his chances for the upcoming Ryder Cup selection.

Tyrrell Hatton delivered a commanding performance at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to secure a five-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship. The English golfer shot a final-round six-under 66 to finish one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy, who also claimed a significant milestone in the process. This result marks Hatton's ninth title on the DP World Tour and positions him third in the final Race to Dubai standings for the season.

Championship Details and Season Standings

Hatton's victory at the season-ending event serves as a redemption arc after finishing as the runner-up the previous week at the Aldar Championship in Abu Dhabi. Despite entering the two season-ending playoffs outside of the top 50 in the rankings, Hatton capitalized on his recent form to close out the year with high momentum. His performance elevates him to second place in the European Ryder Cup rankings, placing him in a strong position for selection for next year's competition.

Also read DP World Tour Championship: Chacarra Leads Race to Dubai Ahead of Final Day

The Race to Dubai final standings feature Rory McIlroy at the top, followed by Eugenio Chacarra, with Hatton taking third. McIlroy's strong finish allowed him to equal the record for the most Race to Dubai titles, tying the achievement previously held by Padraig Harrington. Hatton now finds himself in a unique position, having predominantly played on the LIV Golf circuit earlier in the year yet still managing to secure a top-three finish in the European rankings.

McIlroy Praises Hatton for Ryder Cup Impact

Rory McIlroy offered high praise for Hatton's professionalism and competitive quality, noting that the Englishman is shaping up to be one of the greatest European golfers in history. McIlroy highlighted Hatton's recent achievement of tying the record for most Race to Dubai wins at eight, while also acknowledging his potential to complete the European Grand Slam. The Irish star emphasized the value Hatton brings to the team environment, citing their shared history on four previous Ryder Cup squads.

Advertisement

McIlroy expressed a desire to share a fifth Ryder Cup team with Hatton at the centenary contest in Adare Manor, Ireland. He argued that players of Hatton's caliber should make the team automatically, freeing up captain Luke Donald to use discretionary picks on other talented golfers. McIlroy noted that Hatton's recent top-seven finishes in majors, including a third-place tie at The Masters and a seventh-place finish at the US Open, demonstrate his ability to contend at the highest level.

Focus on Major Championships and Future Goals

Hatton is now turning his attention to securing a spot in Luke Donald's team for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. The Englishman admitted that his major championship performances have improved significantly over the last few years, though he credited the nature of the game rather than any specific tactical changes. He expressed a long-held dream of winning a major, stating that he wants to give himself a realistic chance at victory in the coming season.

McIlroy observed that Hatton has spent considerable time playing in Europe recently, which has allowed his quality to shine through without external distractions. He suggested that removing the noise surrounding LIV Golf events has allowed Hatton to focus on the aspects of the game he loves most. McIlroy concluded that while Hatton's body language and on-course expressions might draw attention, the underlying quality of his play remains exceptional and undeniable.

Upcoming Schedule for Top Competitors

Following the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship, the focus shifts to the upcoming Capital.com Australian Open in Melbourne. Rory McIlroy is scheduled to compete in this event from December 3 through December 6. Both Hatton and McIlroy have confirmed their participation, ensuring that the top contenders for the Ryder Cup will have ample opportunity to continue their form before the winter break. Fans can watch the action live on Sky Sports as the tour prepares for its next phase.