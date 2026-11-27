Tyson Fury and Paris Fury open up in a new Netflix documentary about the devastating miscarriage of their son in 2014 and burying him in their garden before his historic boxing victory.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury have shared the deeply personal and heartbreaking account of the miscarriage of their child in a new Netflix documentary titled ' Tyson Fury'. The British heavyweight champion revealed the intimate details of how he brought their son home from the hospital in 2014 and buried him in the garden of his father John Fury's house. This revelation provides a stark and emotional backdrop to the period just before his career-defining victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

The Tragedy and Hospital Experience

Paris Fury recalled the moment doctors informed her that her third child had died and that she needed to give birth to the baby while at home. She kept the news hidden initially because Tyson's uncle, Hughie Fury, was seriously ill in the hospital. Paris wanted to avoid adding further stress to her husband during that difficult family crisis. Eventually, the situation required her to go to the hospital to deliver the baby, a decision she and Tyson made together after realizing there was no other viable option. The couple then decided to take the infant home rather than leaving him in the hospital.

Also read Tyson Fury's sums up incredibly tragic view on his boxing career during Louis Theroux interview

Burying the Son in the Garden

Tyson Fury explained that hospitals typically do not allow parents to take deceased infants home. However, he insisted on taking his son to his father's house for burial. He used a large mahogany wooden box, similar in size to an old fancy watch box he owned, to carry his baby. Tyson, accompanied by his brothers, buried the child in the garden at his father John's home. He described this act as a necessary step to ensure his family could later visit the grave. Paris noted that she had limited memories of that week, aside from seeing the garden where her son was laid to rest.

Hughie Fury's Illness and Family Grief

During the same period, Tyson's uncle Hughie Fury was fighting for his life in the hospital. Hughie had been a significant support system for Tyson throughout his boxing career, often offering advice on training and fight preparation. Tyson remembered seeing Hughie move his hands and blink, giving him hope for recovery. However, the family eventually made the painful decision to switch off life support, recognizing that Hughie had suffered enough. Tyson expressed deep regret that Hughie missed the peak moments of his career, including the buildup to major fights, because he could not be physically present to support him in person.

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Emotional Suppression Before the Big Fight

Tyson Fury admitted that he suppressed his overwhelming emotions to focus on his upcoming challenge against Wladimir Klitschko. He described locking his grief in the deepest darkest locker of his mind to protect and provide for his family. Tyson felt he had to pretend everything was okay, bearing the mental burden alone. He buried his pain so thoroughly that he did not speak about the miscarriage with Paris for a long time. The couple struggled to process the loss openly, with Paris stating that the pain was unimaginable and unlikely to ever fully go away.

Legacy and Impact on Boxing Career

This emotional turmoil preceded Tyson Fury's stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 in Germany. Traveling as an underdog, Fury ended Klitschko's 11-year unbeaten reign by winning on points. The victory secured the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles, marking one of the greatest performances in modern boxing history. However, the success came with a heavy personal toll. Following the triumph, Fury battled severe depression, anxiety, and substance abuse issues. The new documentary sheds light on the profound human cost behind one of the most celebrated athletic achievements of the last decade.