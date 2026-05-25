Tyson Fury and Wife Paris Take Family on 36-Hour Business Class Adventure to Thailand

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, along with their five youngest children, jetted off to sun-soaked Thailand for a half term getaway. The family took a 36-hour journey to Etihad business class, with Prince Tyson II, nine, Valencia, eight, Adonis, seven, four-year-old Athena and two-year-old Prince Rico accompanying them. On their way back to the UK, Paris's new husband Noah Price took to TikTok, begging followers for money to support their £30,000 Marbella getaway. Meanwhile, the couple promotes their planned YouTube channel, and responds to comments on their marriage and age.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, along with their five youngest children, jetted off to sun-soaked Thailand for a half term getaway. The family took a 36-hour journey to Etihad business class , with Prince Tyson II, nine, Valencia, eight, Adonis, seven, four-year-old Athena and two-year-old Prince Rico accompanying them.

The family coordinated in green outfits for the journey, while the children wore matching blue co-ords. On their way back to the UK, Paris's new husband Noah Price took to TikTok, begging followers for money to support their £30,000 Marbella getaway.

Meanwhile, the couple promotes their planned YouTube channel, and responds to comments on their marriage and age





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Tyson Fury Paris Fury Family Vacation Thailand Etihad Business Class Tiktok Noah Price Venezuela Fury Love Island Youtube

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