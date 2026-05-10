Tyson Fury Mocks Anthony Joshua Durability Following Daniel Dubois Victory

Tyson Fury has launched a verbal attack on Anthony Joshua, questioning his ability to take a punch after observing Daniel Dubois' recent performance against Fabio Wardley.

The boxing world was recently electrified by the collision between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley in a high-stakes WBO heavyweight title clash hosted in Manchester.

The bout was characterized by a relentless display of power from Dubois, who systematically broke down Wardley through a series of devastating punches. Despite Wardley showing incredible heart and a stubborn refusal to quit, the sheer volume and force of the attacks eventually became too much to handle. The fight reached its dramatic conclusion in the eleventh round when the referee stepped in to stop the contest as Wardley was overwhelmed on his feet.

This performance solidified Dubois as one of the most dangerous heavy hitters in the current landscape, earning him widespread praise for his technical aggression and raw strength. However, the victory did not go unnoticed by Tyson Fury, the former two-time world champion who has dominated the division for years. Instead of focusing solely on the triumph of Dubois, Fury used the occasion to launch a scathing critique of his long-time rival, Anthony Joshua.

In a series of social media posts, Fury analyzed the patterns of Dubois previous encounters to make a pointed argument about Joshua durability. Fury noted that while Dubois has faced formidable opponents such as Big Baby Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and even the formidable Oleksandr Usyk, he had rarely managed to actually put them on the canvas, even when securing a stoppage.

According to Fury, the trend only changed when Dubois stepped into the ring with Anthony Joshua, whom he claims was pummeled and sent to the floor multiple times. The core of Fury mockery centers on the concept of the chin, a critical attribute for any heavyweight aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the sport. By contrasting Joshua reaction to Dubois power with that of other elite fighters, Fury attempted to frame Joshua as being uniquely susceptible to knockdowns.

He pointedly remarked that while other warriors remained upright despite heavy blows, Joshua collapsed repeatedly. This led Fury to coin the derogatory nickname Chinny, a clear attempt to undermine Joshua confidence and psychological standing ahead of their anticipated clash. This brand of psychological warfare is a hallmark of Fury approach, often aiming to destabilize his opponents long before the first bell rings in the arena.

Looking forward, the anticipation for a showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua continues to build, with expectations that the two will finally face off in November of this year. While the specific date and venue remain shrouded in mystery, the boxing community is eager to see if Fury assertions about Joshua chin hold true in a live setting.

Fury has hinted that he might engage in another warm-up bout to sharpen his skills before the main event, ensuring he is in peak physical condition to handle the pressure. He further teased his followers on Instagram, promising that exciting and unbelievable news regarding his return to the ring would be revealed shortly, keeping the fan base in a state of constant suspense.

This ongoing saga highlights the volatile nature of the heavyweight division, where legacies are forged and broken with a single punch. The intersection of Dubois rise and the enduring rivalry between Fury and Joshua creates a complex web of challengers and champions. As Dubois continues to prove his worth as a powerhouse, he inadvertently becomes a benchmark for Fury to measure Joshua weaknesses.

The upcoming months will likely determine who truly holds the mantle of the best heavyweight in the world, as the drama extends beyond the physical combat into the realm of public perception and mental endurance. The boxing world now waits for the official confirmation of the November fight, which promises to be one of the most significant sporting events of the year





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