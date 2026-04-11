Tyson Fury Moves to Isle of Man Tax Haven in £5 Million Mansion

Boxing star Tyson Fury relocates to the Isle of Man to take advantage of its favorable tax regime, moving into a lavish £5 million mansion. The move is expected to save the heavyweight champion millions in taxes.

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has relocated his family to a lavish £5 million mansion on the Isle of Man, seeking tax advantages in the process. The move, which took place last December, places the Fury family in a 200-year-old country manor house set on a nine-acre estate. The property, revealed here for the first time, boasts extensive amenities, including four reception areas, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a study, a cinema room, a gymnasium, a games room, and a sauna.

Furthermore, the estate features a renovated two-bedroom coach house, a garage block, and a paddock with stables for four horses. The Furys, including Tyson, his wife Paris, and their seven children, are settling into their new life, enjoying local activities like harbor-side pub lunches and seaside gelato. This move marks a significant lifestyle change for the family, previously residing in Morecambe on the Lancashire coast for over a decade. \The primary motivation behind the relocation to the Isle of Man stems from the island's favorable tax regime. The Isle of Man offers a top income tax rate of 21% and a tax cap of £220,000, significantly lower than the 40-45% rate Fury was subject to in the UK. Moreover, the island has no capital gains tax, inheritance tax, wealth tax, or stamp duty, making it an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals. Fury, estimated to be worth around £200 million, is poised to save a considerable amount on his annual earnings due to the move. For his upcoming fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, Fury is expected to earn £18.8 million in fight fees, in addition to approximately £6 million from endorsements and additional revenue from his drinks brand and merchandise sales, bringing his annual earnings to around £25 million. Considering the tax cap, he is likely to pay only £220,000 in taxes, a figure that is dramatically lower than the potential £11.25 million he would have owed in the UK. This represents a substantial financial benefit, estimated at around £11 million annually. Even after the £5 million investment in the new mansion, Fury is expected to be financially better off by approximately £6 million. The tax savings he accrues in a single night from the fight could be in the region of £8-9 million. \Tyson Fury has been open about his dissatisfaction with the UK's tax burdens, even stating that he pays more in taxes than the entire population of Morecambe. His wife Paris revealed that the decision to move was made by Tyson shortly before Christmas, influenced in part by the Chancellor’s budget decisions. The Isle of Man's self-governing status as a British Crown dependency, with its absence of capital gains and inheritance taxes, further underscores the financial allure of the relocation. The family is embracing the nomadic aspect of their heritage, as Paris stated, viewing the move as less unusual than others might perceive it. Tyson's move to the Isle of Man and his upcoming fight underscore the financial intricacies and lifestyle choices that come with his high-profile career. The Furys are clearly aiming to optimize their financial position while also enjoying a new environment





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