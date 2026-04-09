Tyson Fury Opens Up: Addressing His Father's Comments and His Return to Boxing

In an exclusive interview, Tyson Fury discusses his father John Fury's critical comments and shares his motivations for returning to the ring, emphasizing his love for boxing and his determination to prove his doubters wrong.

The anticipation hung heavy in the air. Twenty-two days had passed since the interview with John Fury went viral, and now, the moment of truth arrived: a face-to-face encounter with Tyson Fury . A flicker of uncertainty, however slight, was unavoidable as I approached. Boxing is a world of tight circles, where pride runs deep and words travel fast.

John's candid, at times brutal, assessment of his son's potential return had sparked a firestorm across the sport, and my name was inevitably caught in its crosshairs. The brief pause before the door, the moment of reckoning, brought questions. Would Tyson be annoyed? Cold? Distant? The answer, however, arrived quickly and definitively. Tyson Fury will indeed be returning to boxing on Saturday night, taking on Arslanbek Makhmudov. The tension melted away the instant I walked in. He addressed the situation head-on, defusing any lingering negativity with his trademark grin, the kind that disarms with ease. 'I don't hate you, Charlotte,' he quipped, acknowledging, in his own way, the often unpredictable nature of his father's pronouncements. For Tyson, nothing had changed. Any remaining doubt vanished. It felt necessary to address the situation directly. When asked about his father's comments, Tyson responded without hesitation, 'I'm an open book.' His willingness to discuss such personal matters revealed a man who has always been open about the most difficult parts of his life, from alcohol and drugs to the depths of depression. The conversation flowed naturally. Tyson shared his perspective on his father's concerns. 'I take his comments as those of a concerned parent,' Tyson stated. 'My dad wanted me to retire six years ago; after a while, he thought even two years would have been enough. 'You've done unbelievable. You're a two-time heavyweight champion, you're undefeated, you've got millions in the bank, you're in one piece - what more is there to prove?' His response underscored the core of his motivation: a deep-seated love for the sport. The drive to keep fighting wasn't about proving anything to anyone. It was about something much more profound. 'It's not about proving anything. I'm not here on Saturday night to prove anything to anybody. I'm not here for money - although, of course, money is always good; everyone wants a bit more, that's always great. But that's not really why I'm here. 'It's about doing something I love, something I've loved for what feels like an eternity. Growing up, I always wanted to be the heavyweight champion of the world, and I became that. I've won every title there is to win in boxing. So for me, at this stage of my career, it's not about belts, it's not about money - it's not about any of that. 'It's about the love of the game and the love of this fight business that I'm in. For someone who's 37, who's achieved everything and is financially secure, to still want to put themselves through the pain and torture it takes to get into fight shape - 16 weeks away from the family, 16 weeks of getting punched, running, training, and everything else - you have to truly love the game, and I still do, very much. 'As for the naysayers who say,'Oh, he might be finished,' then obviously I want to prove them wrong. But more than that, I just want to enjoy it, have fun in there, and do what I've always done - enjoy it and have fun. 'I'm really having fun in camp, and I feel like I'm back to my best. I honestly don't remember ever feeling as happy in a camp as I have this time, ever. I don't know what the reason is; maybe it's Thailand. It's such a lovely place and such a great, positive environment to train in. I think that's had a lot to do with it.' Fury met me with that familiar grin that disarms a room in seconds Fury (pictured with me in 2023) was in fine form and 'an open book' across our conversation John Fury had suggested that Tyson's legs were gone, that he wasn't the fighter he had been during the Wilder trilogy, and that perhaps the best days were behind him. Tyson wasn't having it. 'I'll know straight away. On Saturday night, I'll know within 10 seconds what I've got left. But, to be honest, I already know. Don't forget, I've sparred 10-rounds, 12-rounds. I've done all the sparring with three or four different guys, and yeah, never lost a singular round in the gym, and I've put myself through hell and high water for this. So I'm really prepared for a war for 12 or a knockout in one either way. There is no truth in me being'done' or'finished'. 'I just think I'm a different fighter from the Klitschko fight 10 years ago. I'm not trying to be the Klitschko-era version of myself; I've evolved as a fighter. I learned my lesson from that fight. In 2018, I fought Deontay Wilder when we were both in our primes. I was miles ahead on the scorecards, but I nearly got knocked out in the 12th round because I didn't finish him. I was jibbing, jabbing, slipping, sliding - elusiveness, as everyone says. He discussed his evolution as a fighter, highlighting a different approach, a refinement of skills. He mentioned that he does not want to be a fighter in the style of the Klitschko fight 10 years ago, and that he has evolved. The conversation then shifted to the upcoming fight, with Tyson expressing his confidence and preparedness. It was an insight into a champion, not defined by titles or money, but fueled by passion, love for the sport, and the undeniable desire to prove himself wrong, which makes him still one of the best in the world





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tyson Fury John Fury Boxing Interview Heavyweight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury Reveals Reason for Rift with Father JohnTyson Fury explains the breakdown of his relationship with his father, John Fury, citing boxing as the cause. John Fury has publicly criticized Tyson's recent performances and coaching choices, claiming Tyson is past his prime.

Read more »

Tyson Fury Reveals Intimate Details of Marriage and Plans for More ChildrenBoxer Tyson Fury opens up about his thriving marriage to Paris, sharing details of their intimate life and discussing plans for expanding their family. Details on the second series of their Netflix show 'At Home With The Furys' are included.

Read more »

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov tickets: Where to buy and prices with packages still availableTyson Fury is set to make his highly anticipated return to boxing this weekend as he takes on Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Read more »

Paris Fury gives insight into 'disagreements' with husband Tyson as he makes baby admissionParis has given an insight into the couple's relationship as Tyson comes out of his latest retirement

Read more »

Tyson Fury vs Makhmudov tickets drop to £17 with last-minute VIP packages still on saleThe Gypsy King is set to make his boxing return this weekend as he takes on Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read more »

Paris Fury addresses At Home With The Furys season 3 after Tyson's retirementParis Fury has revealed whether filming will continue for her reality series with husband Tyson and their seven children.

Read more »