Boxer Tyson Fury reveals he heard voices telling him to kill himself during his comeback, citing schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. This candid admission highlights his ongoing mental health struggles and support system.

Boxing champion Tyson Fury has disclosed that he experienced severe auditory hallucinations during his career comeback, specifically hearing voices instructing him to commit suicide. In a detailed interview with presenter Louis Theroux, the 38-year-old boxer described a period of intense psychosis where he believed those closest to him were conspiring to harm him.

Core Mental Health Struggles Revealed

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, spoke candidly about the demonic voices that plagued his mind while he was preparing to return to the ring. He recalled thinking that his wife Paris, his father, and his best friend Dave were all involved in a plot to get him killed. This paranoia led to a complete psychological breakdown, forcing him to confront the possibility of ending up in a straightjacket or a padded room rather than facing death.

Also read Terrifying reality of Tyson Fury schizophrenia diagnosis revealed by wife Paris

The boxer admitted that the voices were telling him to kill himself constantly, describing the experience as a very dark place he never wants to return to. He expressed deep horror at the idea of losing his sanity completely, noting that while death seemed like an easy option, the fear of institutionalization was what truly terrified him during those dark moments.

Diagnoses and Historical Context

It has been confirmed that Fury suffers from schizophrenia, a lifelong mental health condition characterized by hallucinations, delusions, and a loss of touch with reality. This diagnosis was first triggered after he achieved his life-long obsession of defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, which resulted in a severe breakdown. The athlete has also been diagnosed with several other conditions including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

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Paris Fury and Stakeholder Perspectives

Paris Fury, who is 36 years old, provided insight into her husband's condition through a feature-length documentary on Netflix. She stated that she could see signs of his mental health struggles from their teenage years, noting differences in his brain pattern and a multi-tiered personality that fluctuated between highs and lows. She emphasized that he was never just a one-tier personality and that his mental state was always complex.

London-based mental health support organization Samaritans remains a vital resource for those in distress. They advise anyone feeling overwhelmed to call 116 123 or visit their website for confidential support and guidance from trained counselors.

Impact on Career and Future Outlook

The victory over Klitschko left Fury feeling depressed rather than elated, a phenomenon some call paradise syndrome. He explained that once he achieved his singular goal, he felt deflated and saw no reason to continue, despite the suggestion to keep moving the goalposts. This experience highlights the profound impact of his mental health battles on his professional trajectory and personal well-being.