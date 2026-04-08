Tyson Fury Reveals Intimate Details of Marriage and Plans for More Children

Boxer Tyson Fury opens up about his thriving marriage to Paris, sharing details of their intimate life and discussing plans for expanding their family. Details on the second series of their Netflix show 'At Home With The Furys' are included.

Tyson Fury , the professional boxer, has shared intimate details about his marriage to Paris, revealing that their love life is thriving with frequent intimacy and expressing his desire for more children. Fury, 37, and Paris, 36, have been married for 18 years, having met in 2005 and begun dating a year later when they were teenagers. He proudly declared that he and Paris share intimate moments at least four or five times a week, highlighting the enduring passion in their relationship.

He described Paris as his “ride-or-die chick,” emphasizing their strong bond, and stated that she is the luckiest lady on Earth. Currently parents to seven children – Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena, and Prince Rico Paris – the couple might be expanding their family further. Fury revealed plans for potentially adding an eighth child, driven by a desire to see if he's still got it, and has always envisioned having a family of ten children. Their life, both inside and outside the ring, is documented on their Netflix reality show, At Home With The Furys.\The couple's life continues to be a focus for the cameras as a second series of At Home With The Furys is currently in production. The documentary provides an intimate look into their lives beyond boxing, and fans eagerly anticipate its premiere in April. The upcoming season promises to showcase major family moments and new ventures as the family embarks on exciting experiences, including a road trip to Monaco and an investment in a racehorse. Tyson will explore creative ways to manage his multi-million-pound fortune, while also staying busy away from the boxing ring. Simultaneously, Paris is pursuing her own business opportunities and is planning a special sixteenth birthday for her daughter, along with organizing an elaborate wedding vow renewal. The first season of their reality show, At Home With The Furys, was a resounding success, drawing in a significant viewership of 2.6 million viewers. It showcased the daily lives of the Fury family, providing a captivating glimpse into their unique lifestyle and dynamics, and the return of the show is highly anticipated.\The upcoming season is set to offer an even deeper look into the lives of Tyson, Paris, and their seven children. Viewers will witness how the family manages to balance the high-profile life of a boxing champion with the everyday realities of raising a large family. The series is expected to capture the family dynamics, the challenges and joys of parenthood, and the love that binds them together. The show will explore Tyson's transition from the boxing ring to other ventures, showing the boxer's adaptability and determination beyond his sport. Paris's entrepreneurial spirit and her devotion to her family will also be highlighted, and the season will undoubtedly shed light on their shared experiences and their aspirations for the future. With the success of the first season, anticipation is high for the second installment to become a hit and further deepen the viewers' connection with the Fury family. The show provides insight into celebrity family life and also inspires viewers





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