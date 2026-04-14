Tyson Fury's Daughter Venezuela Prepares for Wedding to Noah Price Amid Family Excitement and Netflix Show

The Fury family is abuzz as Tyson Fury's eldest daughter, Venezuela, plans her wedding to fiancé Noah Price. The upcoming nuptials, showcased on social media, follow the proposal at her 16th birthday, as seen in the Netflix show At Home With The Furys. While Tyson is thrilled, mother Paris admits to mixed emotions. The wedding is anticipated to be in May/June, promising a glimpse into the family's life and relationship dynamics.

Venezuela Fury , the eldest daughter of boxing champion Tyson Fury , is gearing up for her wedding to fiancé Noah Price , with the couple teasing the upcoming nuptials. Photos shared on social media showcase Venezuela in a bridal white mini dress, flashing her diamond engagement ring while posing beside a wedding sign. Details are still under wraps, but the family appears to be in the midst of preparations. Venezuela’s wedding plans have been in the works since Noah proposed at her 16th birthday party, an event captured in the second season of the family's Netflix show, At Home With The Furys . Recent celebrations, including a hen night with 300 guests, suggest the wedding is fast approaching. Venezuela has hinted at a May/June timeframe for the ceremony, although the exact date remains a secret. Noah, 17, has been seen wearing a tight-fitting white T-shirt with a pair of skinny black jeans and trainers. Tyson Fury recently admitted he isn’t sure if Noah has had his stag-do yet, humorously offering to attend with strippers. In the meantime, the family has been busy promoting the second season of At Home With The Furys , where the proposal and the family dynamic are featured. The public will see the family's response to the engagement.

The upcoming wedding has caused some mixed emotions within the family. While Venezuela's father, Tyson, expressed his excitement and happiness, her mother, Paris, admitted she didn't expect the engagement to happen so soon. Paris revealed her initial reaction, discussing how she had hoped Venezuela would explore different opportunities before settling down. Venezuela pointed out the impression that her mother was disappointed, which Paris denied. However, she emphasized that she had hoped her daughter would wait a bit longer to commit to marriage. Tyson, on the other hand, was thrilled, finding the situation quite romantic and happy for his daughter. The engagement process itself was also detailed, with Noah seeking Tyson’s permission before proposing, a moment that was captured by Netflix cameras. Venezuela shared how her dad welcomed the proposal and the fact that he was excited about the prospect of the wedding.

The second season of At Home With The Furys gives viewers another glimpse into the Fury family's life. The series follows Tyson as he navigates retirement while surrounded by his wife Paris, their seven children, and his outspoken father John Fury. The show explores the challenges and joys of family life, including the ongoing wedding preparations. The family has recently celebrated a hen night with about 300 guests. The series premiere showed the proposal itself, as well as the initial reactions of both the parents, Paris and Tyson, and the family’s response. The public has been aware of the engagement since October, when a video of the proposal at Venezuela’s birthday party was shared. Venezuela confirmed she is planning to get married soon. The new series promises more insight into the lives of the Fury family, providing fans with an intimate look into their personal lives and the upcoming wedding festivities. The wedding is expected to take place in May or June, as expressed by Venezuela in an earlier Instagram Q&A session. The family continues to give the public a view of their personal lives





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