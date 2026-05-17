Tyson Fury's Daughter Venice Fury Marries Her Fiance Noah Price in Isle of Man Wedding

The daughter of Tyson Fury and his ex-wife Paris tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, walking down the aisle with emotional words of encouragement from her father. After the wedding, the newlywed couple enjoyed a celebration meal, danced to Motown music, and posed for pictures with their family and friends.

Tyson Fury 's 16-year-old daughter Venezuela married her fiance Noah Price in a lavish wedding on Saturday. The bride wore a lace fishtail wedding gown with a 50ft train and white Crocs , while her mother Paris mastered mother-of-the-bride chic in a strapless blue gown.

Among the guests were influencer Molly-Mae Hague, who was heavily pregnant and stunned in a black trouser suit, and family members. The ceremony took place at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man, and the couple ended their vows with a dance to the Motown hit My Guy. After the ceremony, Tyson Fury emotionally congratulated his daughter, saying 'It was beautiful.

She’s no longer a Fury', while the couple posed for photos with their loved ones and enjoyed a celebration meal. The drizzle did not dampen the enthusiasm of the villagers who cheered the couple's arrival to the church





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Tyson Fury Venezula Fury Noah Price Wedding Crocs Vicorian Royal Chapel Of St John's Motown Music Family Friends

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