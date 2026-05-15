Tyson Fury's Frugal Supermarket Trip Ahead of His Daughter's Wedding

Tyson Fury, the boxer known as the 'Gypsy King', was seen wearing Crocs and pyjamas as he made a quick trip to Tesco on The Isle of Man on Friday, ahead of his daughter Venezuela's wedding. Despite a bitter family fallout with his dad, who thinks his 16-year-old granddaughter is too immature to get married, Fury flashed a smile and stocked up on groceries for the ceremony.

Tyson Fury was up early for a quick trip to Tesco on The Isle of Man on Friday wearing Crocs and pyjamas ahead of his daughter Venezuela 's wedding.

The 'Gypsy King', 37, is currently locked in the middle of a bitter family fallout after his dad John said his 16-year-old granddaughter is 'too immature' to tie the knot with Noah Price, 19. Despite the drama, Tyson flashed a smile as he made sure to stock up on strawberries, Sensations crisps, juice, and Highland water, ahead of the ceremony, which is set to take place on Saturday.

The frugal sportsman, who is frequently seen looking for a supermarket bargain on his Netflix series, decided to swerve splashing out on a plastic carrier bag and loaded the food straight into the back of his van





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