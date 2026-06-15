Tyson Fury's White House Appearance Sparks Debate Over Traveller Values and Trump Support

Tyson Fury attended the UFC Freedom 250 event at The White House, wearing a pro-Trump hat, drawing criticism from the Traveller community over perceived disregard for historical injustices.

Tyson Fury , the British heavyweight boxing champion, made a surprise appearance at The White House during the UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday night. The 37-year-old arrived alongside his wife Paris, 36, and made a striking political and fashion statement by wearing a hat emblazoned with the words ' Donald Trump for Prime Minister'.

The couple attended the cage-fighting spectacular, which celebrated America's 250th independence anniversary, entering after the second fight while Kings of Leon's 'Sex on Fire' played. Paris shared enthusiastic photos on Instagram, writing: 'Only in America! Can't believe we are at the White House walking round, then watching the fights in Donald Trump's garden! Whirl wind few days!

' However, the post drew significant criticism from fans and members of the Traveller community, with many accusing the couple of forgetting their values. One comment read: 'Ahhh, considering how the US government have treated Romani people forever, this is a bit of a kick in the teeth to the ancestry but go on.

' Another added: 'I love you guys, but I can't do this. Don't lose your Fury values.

' Tyson later posted a selfie pointing at his hat, tagging Trump and using the hashtag '#makebritaingreatagain', prompting questions such as 'What would happen to the Travellers, if he was..? ' and some followers to unfollow him. This appearance marked Fury's first visit to the US since October 2021, as he had been subject to a travel ban.

Speaking at the event, he expressed his delight, saying: 'It's been a long time and boy oh boy am I happy to be here at this historic event, freedom at the White House and Donald Trump's birthday.

' He also cageside with UFC commentator and Dana White, teasing an announcement after speaking with President Trump, though he refused to disclose details, stating: 'Dana can do it'. Additionally, Fury reiterated his interest in a future fight with Anthony Joshua, reviving the long-standing speculation about a bout between the two boxers. The appearance followed his attendance at a Manchester fight the previous day, where his brother Tommy Fury defeated Eddie Hall.

Fury has previously shown support for Trump, including after the latter's contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he shared a clip on Instagram with the caption 'Come on @realdonaldtrump sort it out baby' and another post saying 'Viva Trump, stop the wars. @realdonaldtrump=peace in the world.





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