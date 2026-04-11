Tyson Fury reveals plans to bring strippers to his daughter Venezuela's fiancé, Noah Price's, stag do. This follows Venezuela's lavish hen do, where she was joined by her fiancé and celebrated with family and friends. The couple's wedding date is yet to be announced.

Tyson Fury has shared his intentions to liven up his daughter Venezuela's fiance Noah Price 's stag do by bringing strippers. The reveal came after the couple's engagement last October, which took fans by surprise when it was announced during Venezuela's 16th birthday celebration. While the wedding date remains unannounced, anticipation builds as the focus shifts to the pre-wedding festivities.

Tyson's comments offer a glimpse into the family's approach to celebrations, promising a memorable stag do for Noah, the 17-year-old boxer who is set to marry Venezuela. The announcement follows Venezuela's dazzling hen do, which further highlights the family's penchant for lavish celebrations.\Venezuela's hen do was a spectacular affair, embodying a glamorous theme from start to finish. She made a grand entrance in a gold metallic dress reminiscent of a Gladiator. Adding to the surprise, her fiance Noah made an appearance, breaking tradition to share the dance floor with her, as they were celebrated as the 'best couple' by friends. The event was held at Morecambe Football Club, where Venezuela was joined by her mother, Paris Fury, who also sported a glittering gown. Inside, the party was adorned with bouquets, a frozen yogurt stand, and a glambot station, ensuring guests were fully entertained. Venezuela switched to a co-ord outfit later in the night, dancing with her mother and the videos of their sweet moment went viral on TikTok. A huge sign welcomed guests, and there was a freestanding 'bride' sign, embellished with balloons. Notable absences included Molly Mae Hague, engaged to Tyson's brother Tommy. Paris Fury, the proud mother, looked stunning in a thigh-high split gold gown, as she joined Venezuela on a dedicated red carpet.\The hen do, which hosted an estimated 300 guests, was a testament to the family's joy and support for Venezuela. Guests arrived from around 7pm, many carrying gifts and flowers. One guest shared their joy for Venezuela, highlighting the bond of friendship and belief in her future as a wife, emphasizing that her age is not an obstacle. The celebration included a lavish buffet, karaoke, and party games, fueled by the music of a DJ. Preparations began earlier in the day, with organizers setting up light-up chairs, tables, and speakers, ensuring the event would be vibrant. Venezuela showed off her dazzling engagement ring, revealing her excitement to the Daily Mail, saying she is looking forward to married life and expressing happiness. Paris also hinted that the wedding would happen soon, reflecting her excitement for her daughter. The event highlights the Fury family's close-knit bond and the importance they place on celebrating significant milestones in a memorable and grand style





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