Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in Cardiff on 12 December in front of 80,000 fans, capping a decade in which they transformed British heavyweight boxing.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally share a ring in Cardiff in the early hours of 12 December, in front of 80,000 fans. The fight ends more than a decade of tension and debate between Britain's two biggest heavyweights.

Two Heavyweights From Different Worlds

Fury has 36 wins, two defeats and one draw as a professional. Joshua has 30 wins and four defeats. The pair come from different worlds. Fury is the unpredictable showman who dethroned a seemingly unbeatable champion.

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Joshua is the Olympic golden boy who became a global superstar. The arguments over who is better and who has achieved more have raged in pubs, boxing gyms and across social media. Whatever happens when the first bell sounds, their greatest achievement may already be secure. Together they have taken British heavyweight boxing to new heights, attracting wider audiences and inspiring the next generation.

Britain had produced heavyweight champions before, but for years many of the division's biggest fights took place overseas. Lennox Lewis fought some of his defining bouts in Las Vegas and Memphis. Challengers travelled to Germany when the Klitschko brothers reigned. In November 2015, Fury outpointed Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

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Less than five months later, Joshua knocked out Charles Martin at London's O2 Arena to win his first world title in his 16th professional fight. Bosh, that's it. The revolution starts in that six-month period, said BBC Radio 5 Live boxing pundit Steve Bunce, who was interviewed for the BBC documentary Rivals: Fury v Joshua. Joshua's former trainer Rob McCracken saw an early sign of his appeal in Birmingham, where a show sold out with Joshua on the undercard.

Revolution Starts With Stadium Draws

I'm from Birmingham, and it's hard to get a big crowd that sort of size, McCracken says. Promoters soon realised Joshua was bringing in a different audience and could sell tickets almost instantly. By 2017, Joshua was fighting in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, where he stopped Klitschko, while Fury's trilogy with Deontay Wilder made him a box-office draw in the USA.

The two of them have been in eight massive stadium fights over an eight-year period, Bunce says. That's reshaping British boxing history. Yet for all the domestic ground they broke, both men eventually helped export the division's biggest nights back overseas, trading British stadiums for Saudi Arabian paydays. Even this Cardiff homecoming is bankrolled by Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season and timed for an American streaming audience.

Fury and Joshua's reach extended beyond boxing. Joshua became a familiar face on chat shows, while Fury stepped into a WWE ring and welcomed Netflix cameras into his home. Derek Chisora, who lost three times to Fury, could see that wider appeal in the crowd on fight night. You've got a guy who's running a hedge fund for £2.5bn having a drink with a guy who works for the local council, Chisora says.

Crossover contests - both faced former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, while Joshua fought YouTuber Jake Paul - reflected a sport increasingly blending competition with entertainment. But a lot of boxing fans viewed those fights as lucrative, low-risk detours that stalled the division. Even so, that mainstream visibility turned Fury and Joshua into household names and sustains Britain as a major centre of the division for another generation.

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Today, a new wave of British heavyweights - Daniel Dubois, Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma - are stepping into a landscape Joshua and Fury helped create. Seven years after Joshua stopped Klitschko at Wembley, Dubois beat Joshua on the same ground. Two legends of the sport, Dubois says. What they've done for the sport in the last few years has been great.

New Wave Rises After Legends

Highly rated British prospect Leo Atang was 10 when he watched Joshua beat Klitschko on television at home in York and decided to give boxing a go. Seven years later, he won gold at the World Under-19 Championships. Wardley remembers Fury's win in Dusseldorf as the night that re-sparked a lot of people's love for boxing. Yet one question has followed both men throughout their careers: what would happen if they met in the ring?

After failed negotiations, lost titles and shifting circumstances, some believe their bout is arriving too late. Chisora describes it as getting the last drink in the barrel. For years, promotional politics, rival broadcast deals, and mutual risk aversion kept both camps protecting their commercial brands rather than risking undefeated records. In the time it took to make the fight, both men lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua was beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr and Dubois.

Fury's father John Fury did not even want the fight to take place. Both men are bigger than boxing, both men are bigger than the event. Leave them, they're both multi-millionaires. They don't need to fight, he says.

But former world champion Natasha Jonas believes legacy ultimately comes down to what fighters feel they have achieved. Legacies are a huge thing. Once you walk away, you want to be happy and satisfied with what you've done and what you've left behind, she says. The reality is that, barring a late withdrawal, Fury and Joshua will put their reputations on the line in front of 80,000 fans in Cardiff.

Whether their rivalry is settled in 12 rounds or a single punch, their wider legacy has been built over more than a decade of filling stadiums, drawing new audiences and making British heavyweight boxing a global attraction.